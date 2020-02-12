Deepa Anappara’s debut novel: NPR

Deepa Anappara’s debut novel defies characterization. Located in an extensive poor neighborhood of India, the Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line focuses on a trio of children who venture to find a missing classmate.







This is FRESH AIR. You probably wouldn’t expect humor to be a key element in a story about kidnapping children and dealing with people in India. But our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, says that Deepa Anappara’s debut novel, “Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line,” does not meet conventional expectations. Here is his review.

MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: Deepa Anappara began her writing career as a journalist in her native India, focusing on children growing up in poverty. In an epilogue of her debut novel, “Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line,” Anappara says she was restless about the spooky media stories about the disappearance of children in India; according to some estimates, up to 180 children per day. Anappara turned to fiction because he wanted to focus again on the children themselves, as well as their resistance, joy and arrogance. Noble motives do not always produce memorable fiction. In fact, fiction can be strangled by its own self-righteousness. But this is definitely not the case with “Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line”. Unpredictable, shameless and touching, Anappara’s debut is full of the lost light of all those children who disappeared. The idiosyncratic narrator of “Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line” is a 9-year-old boy named Jai. Jai lives in a basti, an extensive slum located in an unnamed city in India. The house he shares with his parents and his older sister consists of a room. It is located in the shadow of what he calls high-fidelity luxury apartment buildings with names like Palm Springs and Mayfair, where his mother and other basti women work as babysitters and house cleaners. The most expensive possession in Jai’s house is a television, which rewards because he is an avid fan of police reality shows. As Jai tells us in his arrogant, credulous and totally distinctive voice, my favorite shows are what Ma says I am not old enough to watch, like “Police Patrol” and “Live Crime.” Sometimes, Ma turns off the television right in the middle of a murder because he says he is too sickly. But sometimes he leaves it because he likes to guess who the evil people are and tell me how the cops are owls because they don’t detect criminals as quickly as he can. When the novel opens, Jai is presented with the opportunity to practice what he calls his detection skills when a classmate disappears. Next to Jai, a couple of young Dr. Watsons meet: Pari, a know-how Hermione Granger, and Faiz, who comes from a minority Muslim family and especially fears djinns, spirits made of smokeless fire.

Week by week, more children and teenagers are taken from the basti. Residents in panic, frustrated because the police are doing little because the victims come from poor families, begin to attack each other. Muslims like Faiz and his family become targets of violence. It is up to Jai and his friends, or so he thinks, to find the wicked. To do this, the trio travels through the crowded bazaar and explores narrow alleys where goats dressed in old sweaters against the winter cold have covered the ground with their droppings. Jai even steals the ticket fare so that he and Pari board the purple line train to search for his missing classmate in the city center. Covering all these expeditions there is an urban smog that, in the manner of the London fog of Sherlock Holmes, obscures the truth.

The vivid rebel novel Anappara wrote defies easy classification. Given the sometimes capricious feats of his young researchers, “Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line” could be archived in the mystery section of YA. However, Anappara also consciously plays with the narrative; for example, intermingling the first-person accounts of the victims about their disappearances in the main story. At the end of the novel, the story darkens in the urban black. Even so, Jai’s flexible voice retains a stubborn joy, the will to believe in the possibility of liberation in this fallen world.

Anappara turned to fiction, and particularly criminal fiction, because he wanted this difficult subject to reach readers who might be attracted and empathize imaginatively with his characters. Empathy is a response to fiction that is called into question these days, ridiculed as too easy, simple pearl grip. But the power of even popular literature to shake readers should not be underestimated. Over time, the novel as a form can reduce cruelty because, as philosopher Richard Rorty argued, it expands the possibility that a democratic community imagines others like us and not like them. This is a kind of moral progress, an opportunity for readers to take the purple line and stop at the same time, imagine and sometimes build a different world.

