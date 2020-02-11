Deep learning can fool listeners by imitating every guitar amplifier

Testing guitar signals in the Acoustics Lab. Photo credit: Aalto University

A study by the Aalto Acoustics Lab shows that digital simulations of guitar amplifiers can sound just like the original. The upshot is that if the software models continue to improve, they can replace conventional analog guitar amplifiers that are bulky, fragile, and expensive.

Many popular guitar amplifiers and distortion effects are based on analog circuits. In order to achieve the desired distortion of the guitar signal, these circuits use non-linear components such as vacuum tubes, diodes or transistors. With the increasing digitization of music production, the need for true-to-original digital emulations of analog audio effects is increasing.

Professor Vesa Välimäki explains that this is an exciting development in the deep learning area. “Deep neural networks have already been tested for modeling guitar distortion, but this is the first time listeners haven’t been able to see the difference between a recording and a sound during a blind test! Fake distorted guitar sound! This is comparable to the time when the computer learned to play chess.

The main goal of the field of virtual analog modeling (VA) is to create digital emulations of these analog systems, which make it possible to replace bulky, expensive and fragile analog devices with software plugins used on a modern desktop or laptop computer can be.

The circuitry of a particular amplifier can be accurately simulated using circuit modeling techniques. However, the result is often a model that is too computationally intensive for real-time processing. In addition, a new model must be created for each amplifier to be modeled, and the process is labor intensive.

An alternative approach to VA modeling is “black box” modeling. Black box modeling is based on measuring the circuit’s response to some input signals and building a model that replicates the observed input-output mapping. The study that produced these results was based on the WaveNet Convolutional Neural Network.

The digital amplifier model is created using a deep neural network. Audio is picked up by a “target” guitar amplifier and this audio is used to train the deep neural network to simulate that guitar amplifier.

Alec Wright, a PhD student focusing on audio learning with depth learning, said: ‘The tests were conducted to validate the performance of models that emulate either the Blackstar HT5 Metal or Mesa Boogie Express 5: 50+ tube amplifier. The models are built with a focus on real-time performance and can all be run in real time on a desktop computer.

All of this means that in the near future, a guitarist will only have to connect his laptop that is running the Deep Neural Plugin, and the speakers will produce a thoroughly convincing vintage guitar amplifier sound.

It remains to be seen whether guitar amp purists are ready to part with their beloved rigs, but this innovation paves the way for any audio enthusiast to digitally get the guitar sound they want, be it a Marshall, Orange, Fender or anything else on the go or in the studio.

