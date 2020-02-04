Deep learning accurately predicts heat waves and cold spells

A map with daily highs on January 30, 2019, based on real-time mesoscale analysis (RTMA) data from NOAA. The cold spell that hit the U.S. Midwest and eastern Canada in late January 2019 claimed more than 20 lives and caused the coldest temperatures in much of the region for more than 20 years. Credit: Map from NOAA Climate.gov, based on Steve Levine / NCEP RTMA data

Rice University engineers have developed an adaptive computer system that is dedicated to accurately predicting extreme weather events such as heat waves up to five days in advance with minimal information about the current weather conditions.

Ironically, Rice’s self-learning capsule-neural network uses an analog weather forecasting method that computers outdated in the 1950s. Hundreds of pairs of cards are examined during training. Each map shows surface temperatures and air pressures at a height of five kilometers, and each pair shows these conditions several days apart. The training includes scenarios in which extreme weather prevailed – longer periods of heat and cold that can lead to deadly heat waves and winter storms. After training, the system was able to examine maps it had never seen before and create five-day extreme weather forecasts with an accuracy of 85%.

As it evolves, the system could serve as an early warning system for weather forecasting and as an instrument to learn more about the atmospheric conditions leading to extreme weather, said Pedram Hassanzadeh of Rice, co-author of an online study of the system published this week in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems by the American Geophysical Union.

The accuracy of daily weather forecasts has steadily improved since the advent of computerized numerical weather forecasting (NWP) in the 1950s. However, even with improved numerical models of the atmosphere and more powerful computers, NWP cannot reliably predict extreme events such as the fatal heat waves in France in 2003 and in Russia in 2010.

“We may need faster supercomputers to solve the key equations of numerical weather forecast models at higher resolutions,” said Hassanzadeh, assistant professor of engineering and earth, environmental and planetary science at Rice. “But because we don’t fully understand the physics and precursor conditions of extreme weather patterns, it is also possible that the equations are not completely accurate and do not provide better predictions, no matter how much computing power we use.”

At the end of 2017, Hassanzadeh and the study co-authors and doctoral students Ashesh Chattopadhyay and Ebrahim Nabizadeh decided to take a different approach.

“When you get these heat waves or cold spells, you will often see strange behavior in the jet stream when looking at the weather map, abnormal things like big waves or a big high pressure system that doesn’t move everything,” said Hassanzadeh. “It seemed like this was a pattern recognition problem, so we decided to rewrite extreme weather forecast as a pattern recognition problem rather than a numerical problem.”

A schematic representation of the Rice University capsule network for predicting extreme weather events. Photo credit: Mario Norton / Rice University Digital Media Commons

Deep learning is a form of artificial intelligence in which computers are “trained” to make human-like decisions without being specifically programmed for them. The mainstay of deep learning, the folding network, is characterized by pattern recognition and is the key technology for self-driving cars, face recognition, voice transcription and dozens of other advances.

“We decided to train our model by showing it with many pressure patterns in the five kilometers above the earth and explaining it for each one individually.” This model did not cause extreme weather. This caused a heat wave in California. This caused nothing. This triggered a cold spell in the northeast, “said Hassanzadeh.” Not something special like Houston versus Dallas, but rather a feeling for the region. “

At the time, Hassanzadeh, Chattopadhyay, and Nabizadeh were barely aware that analog prediction had once been a cornerstone of weather forecasting and had even played an important role in D-Day landings in World War II.

“One way that was predicted in front of computers is that they look at the printing system pattern today and then go to a catalog of previous patterns and try to find an analog, very similar pattern,” said Hassanzadeh. “If this led to rain over France after three days, the forecast for rain in France would be.”

He said one of the advantages of deep learning was that the neural network did not have to be told what to look for.

“It didn’t matter that we didn’t fully understand the forerunners because the neural network had learned to find these connections themselves,” said Hassanzadeh. “She learned which patterns are critical for extreme weather and found the best analogue based on these patterns.”

The team used model data from realistic computer simulations to demonstrate a proof-of-concept. The team had reported early results with a convolutional neural network when Chattopadhyay, the lead author of the new study, heard about capsule neural networks, a new form of deep learning that debuted with fanfare in late 2017, Geoffrey Hinton, the founding father of Deep Learning at the Basis of a convolution network.

A map based on U.S. surface temperatures measured by NASA’s Terra satellite during a heat wave June 17-24, 2012. The colors highlight the difference between the surface temperatures of 2012 and the average temperatures measured in the same locations during the same eight-day period of the previous period, 11 years. Above average warm temperatures are shown in red, almost normal temperatures in white and above average cool temperatures in blue. Photo credit: J. Allen and A. Voiland / NASA Earth Observatory

In contrast to neural folding networks, neural capsule networks can recognize relative spatial relationships that are important for the development of weather patterns.

“The relative positions of the print patterns, the ups and downs that you see on weather maps are key to the development of the weather,” said Hassanzadeh.

Another major advantage of capsule neural networks was that they do not need as much training data as convolutional neural networks. There is only around 40 years of high-quality weather data from the satellite era, and Hassanzadeh’s team is working on training his neural capsule network for observation data and comparing his predictions with those of the latest NWP models.

“Our immediate goal is to extend our forecast lead time to over 10 days if NWP models have weaknesses,” he said.

Although much more work is required before Rice’s system can be included in the operational forecast, Hassanzadeh hopes that it may improve forecasts for heat waves and other extreme weather.

“We are not suggesting that this will replace the NWP at the end of the day,” he said. “But this could be a useful guide to NWP. Computerized, it could be a super affordable way to provide guidance, an early warning, that can help you target NWP resources where extreme weather is likely.”

Hassanzadeh said his team is also interested in finding out what patterns the capsule’s neural network is using to make its predictions.

“We want to use explainable AI (Artificial Intelligence) ideas to interpret what the neural network is doing,” he said. “This could help us identify the precursors to extreme weather patterns and improve our understanding of their physics.”

