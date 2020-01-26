Office in Tanzania: Like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan gained an advantage in the Koimoi Stars power index with Tanhaji: The debut director Om Raut, who became a member of Unsung Warrior, was a member of the executive director’s index. He passed big weapons in industry such as Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan, David Dhawan and others.

Om Raut made a huge leap in Koimoi Director’s Power Index, scoring another 100 points. He overtaken filmmakers like Luv Ranjan, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar, Farah Khan and Sooraj Barjatya. The list is quite large and Om currently holds the 16th ranking.

See the full list below:

Tanhaji office: Debutant Om Raut makes it the top 20 in the executive performance index; Crosses Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan and Others

Here’s how we calculate the director’s ranking

100 kr. Points: 100 x number of movies in the club 100 Crore

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number of films in the 200 Crore Club

300 crs points: 300 x 300 Crore movies

500 Crs Points: 500 x The number of films in the 500 Crore Club

Overseas points: 50 x number of films in the Top 10 highest overseas Grossers

In the case of a tie, the position is based on the director’s movie collections

(Turn the mobile screen for better viewing)

Director ‘s name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsIn sum

Rohit shetty500600501150

Rajkumar Hirani200600100900

Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850

SS Rajamouli100500600

Kabir khan20030050550

Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550

Nitesh Tiwari10030050450

Siddharth Anand100300400

Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350

Prabhudheva200200

Farhad Samji

100200300

Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200

Aditya Dhar200200

Rakesh Roshan200200

Sajid Nadiadwala200200

Om Raut200200

Sooraj Barjatya200200

Farah Khan200200

Jagan Shakti200200

Raj Mehta200200

Remo D’Souza200200

Indra Kumar200200

A.R. Murugadoss200200

Amar Kaushik200200

Ayan Mukerji100100

Shankar100100

Ahmed Khan100100

Arbaaz Khan100100

Anurag Singh100100

Anand L. Rai100100

Anurag Singh100100

Siddique100100

Abhinav Kashyap100100

Zoya Akhtar100100

Vikas Bahl100100

Sujeeth100100

David Dhawan100100

Rahul Dholakia100100

Amit Sharma100100

Shree Narayan Singh100100

Neeraj Pandey100100

Tinu Suresh Desai100100

Sanjay Gupta100100

Meghna Gulzar100100

Karan Malhotra100100

Yash Chopra100100

Anees Bazmee100100

Anurag Basu100100

Anubhav Sinha100100

Subhash Kapoor100100

Shashank Khaitaan100100

Sajid Khan100100

Karan Johar100100

Sohail Khan100100

Luv Ranjan100100

Sajid Samji100100

Reema Kagti100100

Mohit Suri100100

Ashwini Dhir100100

Abhishek Verman100100

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100

Akiv Ali100100

Abbas Mustan100100

Raj Kumar Gupta100100

Raaj Shaandilyaa100100

Ajay Devgn100100

Farhan Akhtar100100

Advait Chandan5050

Sriram Raghavan5050

Since last year, many young names have been at the forefront of the best film directors with directorial debuts on the list, and Om Raut has just continued this trend.

Speaking of the Koimoi Stars Power Index, Ajay Devgn is currently ranked 4th, while Saif Ali Khan is ranked 14th.

