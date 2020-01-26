Office in Tanzania: Like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan gained an advantage in the Koimoi Stars power index with Tanhaji: The debut director Om Raut, who became a member of Unsung Warrior, was a member of the executive director’s index. He passed big weapons in industry such as Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan, David Dhawan and others.
Om Raut made a huge leap in Koimoi Director’s Power Index, scoring another 100 points. He overtaken filmmakers like Luv Ranjan, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar, Farah Khan and Sooraj Barjatya. The list is quite large and Om currently holds the 16th ranking.
See the full list below:
Tanhaji office: Debutant Om Raut makes it the top 20 in the executive performance index; Crosses Sooraj Barjatya, Farah Khan and Others
Here’s how we calculate the director’s ranking
- 100 kr. Points: 100 x number of movies in the club 100 Crore
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number of films in the 200 Crore Club
- 300 crs points: 300 x 300 Crore movies
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x The number of films in the 500 Crore Club
- Overseas points: 50 x number of films in the Top 10 highest overseas Grossers
- In the case of a tie, the position is based on the director’s movie collections
(Turn the mobile screen for better viewing)
Director ‘s name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsIn sum
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Prabhudheva200200
Farhad Samji
100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Om Raut200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Raj Mehta200200
Remo D’Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Amar Kaushik200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Sajid Samji100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050
Since last year, many young names have been at the forefront of the best film directors with directorial debuts on the list, and Om Raut has just continued this trend.
Speaking of the Koimoi Stars Power Index, Ajay Devgn is currently ranked 4th, while Saif Ali Khan is ranked 14th.
