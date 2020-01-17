Deborah Dugan sweeps to Neil Portnow after being hunted as a Grammy Boss

Deborah Dugan was sensationally suspended as Grammys boss on Thursday evening only five months in the job – and only ten days before the ceremony.

Dugan, the first woman to hold the position of president / CEO of the Recording Academy in his 63-year history, was placed on “administrative leave” following a claim of “misconduct”.

“In the light of concerns expressed to the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board (Dugan) immediately took leave,” said an official statement .

Dugan took the lead in August and replaced 17-year-old Grammy chief Neil Portnow, who caused indignation in 2018 when his notorious response to the # GrammysSoMale controversy was to “tell women to” quit.

On Friday, Dugan’s lawyer Bryan Freedman clearly referred to this when he made a blistering statement.

“What has been reported is not nearly the story to be told,” he said Variety. “If our speaking ability is not limited by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will reveal what happens when you” perform “at the Recording Academy, a public non-profit.”

According to an New York Times source, the person who filed the complaint against Duggan, was a former Portnow assistant, who subsequently worked temporarily for Duggan.

The assistant accused Dugan of a plague management style, which contributed to the assistant taking leave, the source claimed.

The NYT also claimed that just three weeks prior to her resignation, Duggan sent a memo to the HR chief expressing her concern about the organisation’s governance and practices, leading her to believe that “something was seriously wrong at the Academy.”

She emphasized voting irregularities, financial mismanagement, “exorbitant and unnecessary” legal bills and conflicts of interest involving members of the academy board, the executive committee and external lawyers.

One of the changes she approved in her short term of office was, on the recommendation of a task force created after the #GrammysSoMale 2018 ceremony, an organizational restructuring to address issues of diversity and gender imbalance.

The board consists of four officers and 40 trustees; while the positions are unpaid, the benefits are considerable.

Sources told Variety that the move might have been a “coup” by deep-rooted academics who were not happy with her proposed changes prior to her first ever award ceremony.

“She may have asked questions such as” Why is the board so large? ” and “Why do we spend so much money on certain executives and expenses,” one said. “

A second asked: “Who are the most senior executives in the Academy and the board? Older people resistant to change. It was too much change for them, too fast.”

A third added: “I know that many board members couldn’t stand her.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards take place on January 26.

