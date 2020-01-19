Deborah Dugan, CEO of Grammy, was concerned about the wrong votes

There is no season that I love more than the award season. The clothes, the speeches, Olivia Coleman drunk on camera. Everything is beautiful and magical and wonderful for me, but this year’s awards season offers an additional treat in the form of a serious behind-the-scenes drama.

Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy responsible for the Grammy Awards, was put on administrative leave just ten days before the award ceremony.

“Considering concerns about the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board immediately placed the Recording Academy President and CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave. ” The academy said in a statement.

In response, Dugan, who replaced Neil Portnow after his release for many reasons, said that he could not hesitate so quickly. Or at least through her lawyer: “If our speaking ability is not limited by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will disclose what happens if you act at the Recording Academy, a nonprofit organization,” he said in a statement.

The “unveiling” is likely related to a memo that Dugan sent to the Academy’s Human Resources director. In it, Dugan appears to address concerns about voting irregularities, conflicts of interest, and financial mismanagement, leading her to conclude that “something was seriously wrong.”

There is a lot to unpack there, but to me it sounds like some artists who have been “robbed” at the Grammys in recent years have actually been robbed of their awards. Don’t get me wrong, I love Adele, but I kept my fingers crossed that this memo could mean justice for the masterpiece of Beyonce’s lemonade.

It is unlikely, but I dare to dream.

When she took office as President and CEO, Dugan set up a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. A move that she hoped would help address concerns about the institution’s inclusiveness. Now it seems like she’s looking for just that. The board of trustees that Dugan took on leave hired two investigators to investigate the allegations made against them. Although the investigation is unlikely to be completed before the upcoming Grammys, I hope that the musicians running on the red carpet will be asked some questions – and what they think could happen if the academy was “exposed” ,