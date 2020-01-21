Debbie Harry's new book shows life in the spotlight

NEW YORK – Play the song “Heart of Glass” and you will hear the distinctive voice of Debbie Harry in one of Blondie’s most famous hit charts.

45 years after it was founded as part of the New York punk rock scene, Blondie is still there and Debbie Harry has written a book to tell her story.

From growing up as part of the family that adopted her in Hawthorne, New Jersey, to pop star, a style icon, all the ups and downs.

“I think when I did, I had moments of, oh, do I have to relive that? But in a sense, reliving has given me a bit more closeness,” said Debbie Harry, co-founder of Blondie.

Harry talks about everything about her acting, friendships with Andy Warhol and her relationship with Chris Stein, the co-founder of Blondie, who has been a romantic partner for 13 years and is still a bandmate and dear friend.

“Somehow I don’t know, happy break that we found each other and worked together,” said Harry.

Blondie may have emerged from the punk rock scene, but her sound was eclectic, punk, pop, new wave, and in the case of her hit rap.

Harry says, similar to influences like The Beatles and Rolling Stones, the band explored different sounds, also inspired by the diverse city they called home.

“Many levels of culture and different styles, so we benefited from it and I always loved it,” said Harry.

One of the cool parts of the book is a selection of fan art that has been sent to Harry over the years. She says that you care about something.

“You can imagine people sitting at home doing this stuff and maybe listening to a blondie song or looking at old works of art and being influenced by it, that’s a great feeling,” said Harry.

Just like the feeling of performing live for old and new fans who know the lyrics to each song.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it? I think it’s kind of brainwashed,” said Harry.

I had to ask her if she had any favorites from the Blondie catalog that she loved to perform.

“For sheer enjoyment and excitement, it’s probably part of the newer material, but on the other hand, there is a lot of demand from the audience, as you say, in one way or another, or the tide is high, something it does was a significant part of her life, “said Harry.

The main thing that Face It readers will learn is that Harry has spent quite a bit of life in the spotlight. And more is coming.

“I guess I’m not really moody, but I don’t know that I really have to sit up some days and just say what are you kidding about? Look what happened to you. You had a life that you never expected and it was just so full and so rich and I never expected that, “said Harry.

And Debbie Harry says that she has more stories to tell.