Deaths in Newcastle, Dublin: Deaths in the bodies of three McGinley children completed as a result of the GARDAI study are awaiting toxicological results

The autopsy of the bodies of the three children, who were found dead in a house on Friday, has been completed.

Gardai said post-mortem interim results on Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley will not be released “for operational reasons” and are awaiting further toxicological results.

Conor, nine, Darragh, seven and Carla, three, were spotted on Friday night January 24th in a house at Parson’s Court in the village of Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Gardai, who previously claimed that the deaths were not due to natural causes, is expected to launch a triple homicide investigation within a few days.

The children – Conor, nine, Darragh, seven and Carla, three – with their father Andrew McGinley

But they said in an update this afternoon that no arrests have been made and that they “are continuing to investigate the circumstances of these unresolved deaths.”

The house is still locked and the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing an exam today.

A woman in her forties, believed to be the mother of young children, was found nearby in a “disoriented” condition on Friday evening and taken to the Tallaght University Hospital, where she is still receiving medical care.

A Garda spokesman added: “A Garda Siochana is currently not commenting.”

A Garda stands in front of a house where the bodies of three children, two boys and a girl, were discovered in Newcastle, Co Dublin

(Image: Philip Fitzpatrick)

Members of the public leave flowers in the house where the bodies of three children, two boys and one girl, were found in Newcastle, Co Dublin

(Image: Philip Fitzpatrick)

Gardai is also working with the South Dublin Children & Young People’s Service Committee (CYPSC) to provide advice and support to local children and families in the months following the tragedy.

Gardai believes the children were living with their mother on the property in the quiet cul-de-sac at the time of the incident.

A note with the inscription “Do not go upstairs … call 999” was found on a window sill of the house.

A special mass was held at St. Finian’s Church yesterday morning, when Rev. Fr. Kevin Doherty said the hearts of the church were broken.

The devastated father of the children, Andrew McGinley, also published a picture of himself with his children through the Gardai yesterday.

