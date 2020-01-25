At least 29 people have died and more than 1,400 have been injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake that rocked the region on Friday evening, authorities said.

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, collapsing at least 10 buildings, said Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu.

Eighteen people were killed in Elazig province and four in Malatya province, Soylu said at a press conference on Saturday.

At least 43 people have been rescued from the rubble of Elazig, according to the Turkish presidency of disaster and emergency management (AFAD), reported the national news agency Anadolu.

About 39 people were pulled out from under a collapsed building overnight, Soylu said earlier, adding that 22 people were still trapped.

Most of the injured were in Elazig province, the epicenter of the earthquake, according to an AFAD statement.

A video from the IHA broadcast services in Turkey shows emergency teams rescuing injured people in a collapsed building.

The earthquake caused the collapse of five buildings in Elazig and extensive damage to a number of buildings in the region, Minister of the Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum told reporters.

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, AFAD said, adding that 3,699 search and rescue personnel were deployed.

Fifteen aftershocks were felt in the process, the strongest recording a magnitude of 5.4, said Soylu. The earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which reinforces the tremor felt on the surface.

About 500,000 people experienced strong to very strong tremors, the USGS reported. The earthquake was felt in several other countries, notably in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The earthquake interrupted the live broadcast of Edessa TV. The video of the show shows four anchors talking while everything trembles around them.

All the concerned departments were taking measures to ensure the security of citizens after the earthquake, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday. Interior, health and environment ministers have been dispatched to the earthquake-affected area.