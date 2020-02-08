Death of Chinese physician who first warned of Coronavirus ignites calls for political reform

Beijing The death of a whistleblower doctor who received a warning about the warning for the new corona virus led to rare calls for political reform and freedom of expression in China.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in Wuhan – ground zero of the Chinese virus epidemic who killed more than 800 – collapsed a month on Friday after he first raised the alarm about the SARS-like virus.

He was among the eight doctors who had been punished by the Wuhan police for “rumor murder.”

But after his death touched a collective nerve, a number of academics have spoken out to demand more liberties in China.

Since the 34-year-old’s death, at least two open letters demanding free speech have been demanded since the 34-year-old’s death – one signed by 10 professors in Wuhan.

Li’s efforts “vigorously upheld the interests of the country and society,” read that letter, which has since been censored on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media site.

“Put an end to restrictions on freedom of expression,” demanded it, and “apologize” to Li and the seven other doctors who were punished for discussing the rise of the virus in December.

The other letter – signed on Friday by an anonymous group of alumni from the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing – called on the authorities to “safeguard the constitutional rights of citizens”.

“Resolutely opposed to making political security the highest priority – that is an extremely selfish goal of a small organization!” it said.

The letters are a rare call for political reform in China, a country where dissidents are often imprisoned and criticism of the government is quickly blown away.

Many references to the two letters were removed from Weibo on Sunday.

Although the World Health Organization and other experts have praised China and said it has taken decisive steps to try and control the virus, critics say valuable time has been lost due to early action by the local government.

Li – diagnosed with the virus on February 1 – said in a Weibo post at the end of January that local police had forced him to sign a statement that he would no longer commit “violations of the law.”

He said the police had called him after seeing test results from some patients who suggested a SARS-like virus and reminded colleagues in a group chat to take stricter precautions.

Since his death, Beijing has sought to suppress public anger by positioning the doctor as a hero.

Criticism is averted at the local authorities in Hubei Province who express most of the public anger about tackling the epidemic.

China’s anti-graft watchdog announced on Friday that it would send a team to Wuhan to investigate “problems with Dr. Li Wenliang, reported by the masses”.

“It is a clear message that the central authorities are determined to find out the truth and hold those responsible responsible,” the state-run newspaper China Daily said in an editorial on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, said he was “really sad” about the doctor’s death.

“We are so grateful to him for what he has done in our joint efforts” to fight the virus, tweet Cui.

