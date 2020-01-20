Death of a volunteer firefighter and dispatcher

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

(WFXR) – Several law enforcement and emergency services agencies announced the death of a dedicated official on Sunday evening.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Chappell worked as a full-time communications officer from 2002 to 2004 before coming back part-time from 2012 to 2014. The sheriff’s office reports that Chappell was also a communications officer for the county of Twin E-911 in Galax and, more recently, the regional authority 911 of New River Valley in the county of Montgomery.

As mentioned in a Facebook post from Twin County E-911 on Sunday evening, “Mathew was a dedicated member of the Hillsville fire department. He spent much of his time volunteering and serving his community. “

A member of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Chappell died in Roanoke while attending a conference.

“Matthew will be truly missed,” said Twin County E-911.

