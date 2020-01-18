Dear hunter's Dog Caught in Falling Hard Times After Beth Chapman's Death: 'I'm Broken'

Months after the tragic passing of his beloved wife last year, Dog The Bounty Hunter, unfortunately, fell into hard times.

During a September interview in The New York Times that was just making the rounds, the 66-year-old was completely upbeat about the sad state of his personal affairs, finances, and how he fell into poverty time after husband Beth Chapman he lost his battle with cancer on June 26, 2019.

Related: Dogs Revealing Suicide Hours After Learning Beth Bethman’s Death

At this time, medical bills and family expenses are skyrocketing. Combined with the stress of caring for her ailing husband, the whole situation really puts the reality TV star in a pinch. He admitted:

“I’m broken.”

In addition, the Star’s Most Wanted star also faces the possibility of losing his home in Colorado if he does not perform well in his hunting duties and get a high-value criminal fleeing drug charges; a judge reported that Dog was given an extension to that job because of Chapman’s poor health at the time.

But as we mentioned, things only got worse from there when Beth died. Despite efforts to manage his responsibilities and family as a single father, star health is beginning to decline.

The dog is diagnosed as a pulmonary embolism that occurs when one or more heart arteries are blocked by blood. He made the surprising reveal during a episode of The Dr. Oz Show the same month.

The star was humbled by her fate even as she contemplated taking her own life. But fortunately, cool heads prevail and loved ones can come in and encourage a better state of mind.

Beth’s dog in hospital in late 2018. / (c) Beth Chapman / Instagram

The Next Chapter

According to the outlet, Dog plans to return to TV shortly.

He told the NYT that he was trying to get forgiveness from the state of Texas after he was convicted there of first-degree murder in the 1970s for being in the getaway car for a friend who shot and killed another man.

If he is given legal passage, the star plans to follow his dream of becoming a Sheriff and movie journey for viewers to see as well. He explained:

“I need attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror, who’s the worst hunter of all?

Well, a big TV check can certainly help with the financial problems he mentions. Widower also added:

“I need love.”

Speaking of which, there have been recent rumors that Duane has moved romantically with his longtime love helper, Moon Angell, which came as a major disappointment to her daughter Lyssa Chapman. The bounty hunter has since denied the claims and told Radar Online that Angell is just a good friend of his now.

Here’s hoping things turn out to be a completely positive role for the better, all around! We continue to wish him well.

(Image by Nikki Nelson / WENN)