Deepika Padukone was praised for her role in ‘Chhapaak’, her latest film based on the life of an acid attack survivor and has since appeared in several campaigns and awareness initiatives to start a conversation on the issue of gender violence and the illegal sale of acid in India. However, the actress seems to have crossed the line with her promotions after a TikTok video shows her encouraging a makeup artist to transform into Malti, the role Padukone rehearsed in the film, for a makeup challenge.

In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, you can see a smiling Padukone talking with the celebrity TikToker Faby_Makeupartist and challenging her to recreate the appearance of three characters played by her in movies. The first glimpse was of Shanti’s character from his 2007 Bollywood debut ‘Om Shanti Om’. The second was Piku from the 2015 film of the same name. However, the third look Padukone requested was from Malti de Chhapaak.

Now, as the world knows, Malti’s character is inspired by the survivor of the acid attack, gender rights activist and TV host Laxmi Agarwal. It is not just a “look” but the representation of someone’s real face.

In many cases of acid attacks, the scars that remain are often the cause of life-long trauma for survivors. While efforts to de-stigmatize scars from acid burns redefining beauty standards have helped thousands of survivors, Padukone’s video has been called “insensitive.”

Just a few days ago, the actress along with the Chhapaak team conducted a social experiment where the actors disguised themselves as regular customers and tried to buy acid in stores. The idea was to show how easily acid can be obtained in Mumbai, despite the prohibition of selling the corrosive liquid unless the buyer complies with certain rules. While Padukone’s video was appreciated by them, the latest promotional video has provoked the wrath of Internet users. Many have called the video “disrespectful” to the survivors.

This is super messy and insensitive, what was I thinking? pic.twitter.com/V9mD6da2Ad

– x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

This is really disrespectful to the victims of acid attacks, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to lean to promote yourself? pic.twitter.com/zP9MAcRFNT

– Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 18, 2020

Telling you this as the son of an acid attack victim: @deepikapadukone, you are a sick human being. My mother had to undergo years of surgery and emotional trauma. The victims are strong and beautiful, their commercialization of their suffering is disgusting.twitter.com/2tOvkJqyU9

– Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 18, 2020

The problem with Deepika Padukone that supports a makeup challenge in Chhapak is that he treated it as one of his “looks” and ruled out all the trauma behind him. She proved that it was simply makeup for her and clearly does not understand the depth of what the survivors go through.

– x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

Padukone has been in the eye of the controversy since he decided to express his solidarity with the students protesting after an incident of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5. The act invited an intense trolling in social networks and several politicians also questioned his position. In fact, the performance of his film may also have suffered due to the Padukone movement. While it is worthy of praise from Padukone to take a stand against violence in all its forms, either because of his support for student protests or for his work in films that highlight the difficulties faced by survivors of violence, the actress You must realize that the challenge of makeup The video was deaf and in bad taste.

While promoting films based on causes that affect real-life people, actors and filmmakers can sometimes forget the lived experiences of people who inspire their work. It is important to treat these people not only as fodder for brain juice and a ticket to fame.

While the appearance of a survivor of an acid attack may be just a “look” at the actress, many survivors struggle for years to accept her “appearance.” A much better challenge for Tik Tok would have been to get survivors of acid attacks to recreate their appearance from films other than Chhapaak to help these artists gain visibility.

Padukone can take notes from TikTokers, such as the young American teenager Feroza Aziz, who used a makeup video tutorial to talk about the Uighur Mulsim crisis in China.

While social networks have given people the ability to connect and influence, it is the responsibility of those who use them to create a discourse that is careful with the pitfalls of unbridled advertising. Tools that can help connect can also often lead to disconnection, much like the one Padukone fans are currently experiencing.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.