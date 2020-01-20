Dear Coleen, I feel pushed out of my family by a needy sister-in-law

Dear Coleen

I am ashamed of this problem because it sounds petty, but here it is!

My brother met his current wife a little over three years ago and I got on very well with her at first. She made a lot of effort with me and we had nights together and were as fat as thieves for a while. She always told me that she never wanted to get married because something like that wasn’t important, but then had a big, eye-catching wedding at my parents’ expense (mostly).

She also said she was not interested in having children because her career was the top priority. Then she had a baby and there is another one on the way. She has become “Mother Earth” and talks about parenting all the time, even though she knows that my boyfriend and I have had difficulties getting children and several IVF rounds have failed. We also decided to postpone our wedding to focus on fertility treatment.

She has become incredibly competitive in everything – houses, cars, friends, clothes – and I feel completely suffocated by her as if she were taking over my whole family.

I’ve never talked to anyone about how I feel if they think I went crazy, but can you help me?

Says Coleen

My first reaction is that your sister-in-law is unsure, hence the competitiveness. She wants to be successful in everything, be liked by everyone and be the star of the show.

You’re hurt, so I think you should talk to your family. I know from friends who have gone through IVF that it is incredibly stressful both emotionally and physically. I don’t think you are petty and sometimes it’s okay to sit there and feel sorry for yourself because sometimes life feels unjust.

You go through a lot and you have this woman in your life who claims not to want all this stuff, but it is so easy for her. It’s annoying.

Have you considered talking to her? You can say that while you are happy for her and your brother, you sometimes feel a little insensitive and have problems because you want to be a parent yourself.

But whatever she has, she will never take your place in the family – you are the daughter and your parents will never love another woman who comes into the family as much as they love you. Talk to your parents and

Let them give you some love and reassurance.