Dear Blasts Wendy Williams on social networks to make fun of Joaquin Phoenix's slot

TV host Wendy Williams has received a lot of criticism for mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s split scar. During a recent episode of her talk show, Wendy lifted her lip with her finger to make fun of Joaquin’s condition and said: “When he shaves his mustache, he has a broken hair. one – what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate. “As the audience for his show laughed, his gesture caused much outrage on social media and intense criticism of American singer and actress Cher, among others .

Speaking to Twitter, Cher wrote, “I was going to try to keep my cool, but I’m so angry that I can’t. In 1985, I made a film called Mask !! Thanks to this film, I got involved with children and adults who had craniofacial anomalies. You have no idea what these people are going through! 20+ operations before their adolescence !! Most of the time, they suffer, are afraid, but hope they will look normal. The grief and fear of their parents is unbearable. If your mom saw what you did, she would be ashamed. My mom taught me to love and help people with pain. Who are you!? You should be fired.

Wendy responded to the reaction by apologizing for her insensitivity and even making a donation to organizations that help children with cleft palate. However, Cher is in no mood to accept Wendy’s apology. She again tweeted a photo of the show and asked, “Does an apology make up for that?” She added that there could be no excuse for what she had done, because the children and adults with this disease and their parents “go through hell”. She said that Wendy only apologized because she wanted to keep her job. Canadian football line-up Adam Bighill also called Wendy saying she was promoting bullying on her show.

