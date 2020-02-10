Deaf and hard of hearing people find it more difficult to read hypertext

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Adolescents who are deaf or hard of hearing have much more difficulty reading than the average. It is estimated that around 70% of this group can only partially read and write in adulthood. Behavioral researcher Helen Blom examined the ability of deaf, hard of hearing and speech-impaired young people to read online texts. It turns out that hyperlinks are a stumbling block. Blom, who also works at Kentalis, will defend her doctorate. Dissertation at Radboud University on February 14th.

Adolescents who surf the Internet regularly come across hyperlinks that direct readers to other areas of a website with a click of the mouse. These hyperlinks can make it difficult to understand the text because they are confusing and place higher demands on working memory.

Missing structure

“Many hypertexts – texts with hyperlinks – are poorly structured,” says Blom. “Web pages are linked, even if they have the least overlap of words or topics; there is no logic for it. This can make it difficult for deaf or hard of hearing people who often have limited vocabulary. Because of their structure, hypertexts are unclear, and a lot of energy can be put into finding a route that is more meaningful to them. As a result, there may be less space to focus on what you’re reading.

To learn more about these reading problems, Blom conducted experiments in which deaf, hard of hearing and hearing students were tested for their reading comprehension. She also tested students with a development language disorder (DLD). “I had the students read hypertexts with different structures,” says Blom. “Some of these texts were illustrated with an image that visually described the underlying structure and with arrows that graphically represented the links between the websites. I used multiple-choice questions and mind maps to analyze the extent to which they understood the texts. I compared their reading comprehension with that of hearing students without DLD and also with texts without hyperlinks. “

hypertexts

The tests showed that students with hearing or language difficulties had more difficulty reading than students without DLD. However, it was not only the test persons with hearing and language difficulties who had difficulty understanding the hypertexts: all students had greater difficulty in understanding hypertexts than texts without hyperlinks. “Reading comprehension can improve if, for example, the structure of the hypertext becomes clearer using visual aids and the students receive help in expanding their vocabulary,” says Blom.

The research project is particularly important for Blom. “I am deaf myself, so it was a special reward for me to do this research. I was able to contribute both my professional and personal experience, and I felt that the students took me more seriously and became more open than they were found out that I was deaf like her and I knew what it was like. Those were special moments! ”

Studies show that the educational system of deaf children fails

