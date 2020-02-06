Deaf and dumb Kolkata couple marry sign language Read interpreter ‘Mantra’

Present at the wedding was Rajani Banerjee, an expert in sign language, who interpreted the mantras for the bridal couple and their guests.

Image for display | Credit: Reuters

Weddings are a noisy affair. The sound of shehnai and dhol, the shouting of people, the ringing of records and in the case of Bengali households, the sound of ‘ulu’ are significant accompaniments to marital conditions. However, a wedding in Kolkata’s New Barrackpore did not have that. Or even if it were, the bride and groom and many of the guests did not hear it.

That’s because the couple – 40-year-old Sumanta Ghosh and 38-year-old Paromita Ghosh – were both deaf and dumb, like many of the 60-odd guests at the wedding. Present at the wedding was Rajani Banerjee, an expert in sign language, who interpreted the mantras for the bridal couple and their guests.

The wedding took place on Tuesday evening and although the ceremony took a little longer than the usual ceremonies, the bride and groom were satisfied with the results because each mantra was interpreted to them by Banerjee.

Banerjee is the daughter of Rameshwar Banerjee who retired as the position of head teacher at Calcutta Deaf & Dumb School in Rajabazar, Bangla reported Anandabazar Patrika daily.

Various activists for disability rights throughout the country have been striving for years for more recognition of ‘Indian Sign Language’ (ISL) in the country’s education program and in culture.

To help deaf and stupid people communicate better, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center in Delhi in 2018 created the first edition of the ISL dictionary consisting of 3,000 ISL words. The first of its kind dictionary was updated in March 2019 with the second edition with no less than 6000 words.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.