Deadpool Creator Slams Marvel credits Stan Lee with Captain America

Marvel Comics made a huge mistake by mentioning Stan Lee as co-maker of Captain America, causing Deadpool maker Rob Liefeld to throw the company.

Marvel Comics and the comic strip industry as a whole have always had a rocky relationship with the makers. Controversial stories are as old as the industry itself that goes all the way back to the creation of characters such as Superman and Batman. But now Marvel has wasted Captain America’s credit by calling Stan Lee one of his makers and Rob Liefeld, maker of Deadpool, is not harboring it.

In a recent issue of Captain America, entitled Captain America: The End, the credits page Stan Lee and Jack Kirby mistakenly named the makers of Captain America. This is clearly incorrect, because it was Jack Kirby and Joe Simon at Timely Comics. Stan Lee worked at Timely Comics at the time, but was never credited as a Captain America maker.

This unfortunate Stan Lee error by Marvel has prompted many to express their frustration and anger at the comic book company for such an obvious mistake. Deadpool maker Rob Liefeld went to Twitter himself to throw Marvel for such an amazing mistake:

Hey, @marvel, I assure you that Stan Lee didn’t make Captain America. This is terrible and a bit for Joe Simon and his family. Get it together! pic.twitter.com/bwsQZRuNZ9

– robliefeld (@robertliefeld) 5 February 2020

Not long after that, Deadpool maker Rob Liefeld called on Disney CEO Robert Iger to repair the Marvel Comics:

Hey @RobertIger this is a serious decorum infringement by @Marvel Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. Stan had nothing to do with the creation of Cap. A terrible little one! Find staff who are knowledgeable and respectful of the makers who built the base! pic.twitter.com/Ta04Zy53PH

– robliefeld (@robertliefeld) 5 February 2020

What do you all make of this bizarre Stan Lee mistake? Is Deadpool maker Rob Liefeld right to be so angry about this? Did you know that Stan Lee didn’t have a hand in creating Captain America? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Stan Lee’s last appearance in a Marvel movie was in Avengers: Endgame, which was also the last movie with the Steve Rogers version of Captain America. The film is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Deadpool was last seen in Deadpool 2 which is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe