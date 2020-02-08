deadmau5 drops stunning new ID during the Cube V3 show in Brooklyn [WATCH]

deadmau5 tried a new ID card – and luckily this unpublished goodness was captured on camera.

While the vast majority of the material in the Cube v3 Show is familiar to the audience, this elusive ID remains a mystery. According to Reddit, deadmau5 mentioned on one of its tour stops that it was finished. We hope to get an official release sooner than later.

This ID offers a different mood than most of deadmau5’s works, but it’s nice to hear a change. Melodic and lyrical, this evocative masterpiece remains bright and beautiful despite its dark, pulsating undertones. Play through the video below a few times – it just keeps getting better!

Needless to say, those who received this ID on this tour are the lucky ones.

Look here!

deadmau5 ID

New Deadmau5 ID (I think?) At Cube V3 in Brooklyn from EDM

Photo via Virisa Young for Insomniac Events