Deadly Rampage of the soldier of Thailand reveals security leaks in the way the army operates

Nakhon Ratchasima: While this Thai city mourns the 29 people who died in a weekend shooting, many doubt the apparent security leaks that allowed him to steal the weapons he used during the attack.

It is still unclear how the shooter, identified as Sgt. Major Jakrapanth Thomma grabbed three assault rifles and two machine guns from the base and escaped in a stolen military vehicle.

A non-commissioned officer on the base who said he had often purchased ammunition from the unit of Jakrapanth for the target practice of his own unit, said that the shooter should have overpowered soldiers who had to overpower the armament of small arms stores to take the weapons and ammunition . The officer asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak with reporters.

The shooter’s actions show “that the level of control over the arsenal of this base was miserably insufficient in terms of manpower and access restrictions,” said Michael Picard, research director of GunPolicy.org.

After he had stolen the weapons, the shooter set out for a mall and fired on the way. He kept the security forces at bay for nearly 16 hours while hiding in the mall.

Questions about military security have a special sting in Thailand, because the tough-talking army commander of the country said in an interview just weeks ago that he had instructed all army units to take care of their weapons.

The Bangkok Post quoted General Apirat Kongsompong who said that “all weapons must be kept under good care and ready for use.” He stressed that the army “will never be allowed by bad people”, referring to current-day political opponents led by former army commander Prayuth Chan-ocha.

On Tuesday, Apirat was to criticize the operation at the army headquarters in Bangkok.

In many earlier cases, guns have been quietly transferred by corrupt officials from police and army facilities.

The most disastrous weapon theft occurred in the deep south of Thailand in 2004, when Islamic separatist militants raided an army base, killed four soldiers and set off with around 400 assault rifles. It is believed that some of the weapons were sent to Muslim militants in Aceh province in Indonesia, but most remained with the Thai rebels, who carried on an uprising that claimed about 7,000 lives.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a professor at Rangsit University in Thailand, who specializes in the country’s army, said that more control was needed over weapons at military bases.

“The security system in the buildings where they keep weapons is outdated. They just close the room with padlocks, “he said.” With this type of system, once someone enters, he can easily grab a weapon. “

Access to the main entrance of the military unit of Jakrapanth, the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, was restricted on Monday, but much of the rest of the vast base in the rural province of Nakhon Ratchasima was open to through traffic.

Some people have criticized the many hours that Thai security forces needed to end the siege at the mall, including Khunpol Khanpakwan, who was waiting outside a hospital mortuary on Monday to restore his daughter’s body.

His daughter, Apiksanapa Khanpakwan, 45, was killed and her 17-year-old daughter was wounded when special forces fatally shot the shooter.

Although Prime Minister Prayuth said that security forces did not kill anyone, Khanpakwan said he was still awaiting his daughter’s autopsy report to determine the source of the many shots that broke her body.

Khanpakwan wondered how a force that bragged about protecting his military hardware could not prevent a lone shooter from inflicting so much bloodshed.

“How could the authorities run a perpetrator and kill people in the city? Only one person, “Khanpakwan said, adding that” they are equipped with weapons but could not harm him. “

Anthony Davis, a security analyst who writes for Jane’s defense publications, said it was premature to assess the response to the siege.

“Ultimately, you have a professional soldier with a large supply of ammunition in a very large building with not much clear idea on the part of the security forces how many people are within his reach,” said Davis.

“It took a long time, but in a large building, they could not risk rushing in and killing many people,” he said.

Other concerns remain about how the worst mass shootings in Thai history were tackled, in particular lapsed into security.

On the night of the siege, a police perimeter kept bystanders just 100 meters from the shooting, within hearing distance of the automatic gunfire that exploded in sudden bursts from a position security forces were struggling to locate.

The following morning, Thai special forces called in the help of a drone operator for a local TV news channel to locate the shooter. Camouflaged soldiers covered the 28-year-old man on all sides as they led him to the basement of the mall, where the authorities believed the shooter was hiding.

From there, the reporter maneuvered his thermally detecting drone through shattered windows and into the cold storage room of a supermarket, where images of Jakrapanth and various apparent hostages were sent back to the police.

That was when the rain of fire started from the snipers to the shooters and the cruelty ended.

On Sunday evening, less than 10 hours later, a foreign journalist was able to enter the mall through an unlocked door that was not behind the police tape.

