Deadly novel Coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 in China has a new name: CoViD-19

Last updated: February 11, 2020, 10:50 PM IST

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that “Covid-19” would be the new official name for the deadly corona virus first identified in China on December 31.

“We now have a name for the disease and it’s Covid-19,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, explaining that “co” stood for “corona”, “vi” for “virus” and “d” for “disease”.

Tedros said the name was chosen to avoid references to a specific geographic location, species or group of people in accordance with international naming recommendations to prevent stigmatization.

The WHO had previously given the virus the temporary name “2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease,” and the Chinese National Health Commission said this week that it temporarily called it “new coronavirus pneumonia” or NCP.

During the first day of an international scientific conference in Geneva investigating possible vaccine options to fight the virus, Tedros also said he saw a “realistic opportunity” to stop the outbreak.

“We are not defenseless,” he said.

“We need to take the current opportunity to hit hard and stand together to fight this virus in every corner. If we don’t, we could have many more cases and much higher costs,” he said. .

“If the world doesn’t want to wake up and consider the virus a number one public enemy, I don’t think we’ll learn from our lessons,” he said.

“… We are still in an containment strategy and should not allow the virus to have room for local transmission.”

Toll hits 1,000

The toll passed 1,000 on Tuesday after President Xi Jinping asked for more “decisive” measures to tackle the outbreak during a rare visit to a first-line hospital.

Xi put on a face mask and had his temperature checked during a visit to medical staff and patients affected by the deadly corona virus that killed at least 1,011 people.

The fatalities rose after the worst hit Hubei province – the epicenter of the outbreak – reported another 103 deaths on Tuesday, the highest toll for one day since the virus emerged.

At a hospital that treats infected patients in Beijing, Xi called the situation at the epicenter on Monday “still very serious” and “more decisive measures” to limit the spread of the virus, CCTV said.

Xi has largely been kept out of sight of the public since the virus outbreak spread from Hubei province across the country to infect more than 42,000 people. He appointed Prime Minister Li Keqiang to lead a group tackling the outbreak and it was Li who visited ground zero in Wuhan last month.

On Monday, Xi put on a blue mask and a white surgical gown to meet with doctors at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, to observe treatment of patients, and to talk to Wuhan doctors via video link, state media said. He then visited a residential community in central Beijing to “investigate and guide” the efforts to control the epidemic, CCTV said.

Video footage showed that Xi had his temperature measured with an infrared thermometer and then talked to community workers and waved at smiling residents leaning out of the apartment windows.

The outbreak has led to unprecedented action by the Chinese government, including locking entire cities in Hubei, breaking transport connections across the country, closing tourist attractions and telling hundreds of millions of people to stay inside.

The drastic measures have turned cities into ghost towns – but there were some signs of normality that came back as many returned to work this week.

