Dead end in Jewish museum in Warsaw is approaching a turning point

WARSAW – A long stalemate on the future independence of the monumental Jewish history museum in Warsaw builds up to a crucial turning point after the former director – who won a competition for a second term but whose Polish populist government refuses to recover – offered to renounce the job.

Dariusz Stola announced Tuesday that he was willing to give up his legal right to become a director of the POLIN Museum for the History of Polish Jews if an agreement could be found “for the further functioning of the institution” due to the damage already is inflicted on the renowned institution and “the threats with which it faces.”

An emergency meeting of museum donors and other stakeholders would take place on Wednesday to decide the next step.

The impasse about the leadership of the museum has been dragging for almost a year, creating unrest about the future of one of the most prominent Jewish museums in the world. Some donors have already suspended donations and the absence of a permanent director has hampered long-term planning.

The museum – which tells the 1000-year history of Jewish life in Polish countries – was seen as a symbol of how young democratic Poland wanted to celebrate its multicultural past and revitalize Jewish civilization that was almost destroyed by Nazi Germany. . The museum was founded for two decades and opened in 2013 and the permanent exhibition in 2014.

Today’s problems are a sign of how much has changed under a populist government that is willing to ignore democratic standards – in this case its obligation to adhere to the results of competition that Stola has won – and cut off international partners.

The greatest concern, however, is whether the institution will be able to steer its own independent course under a nationalist government in Warsaw that places loyalists sharing her conservative and patriotic vision at the helm of museums and other cultural institutions.

Emile Schrijver, chairman of the board of the Association of European Jewish Museums, called the situation “a clear case of political intervention in a museum that was very successful.” He said he had written to the Polish Minister of Culture in the hope of persuading him to keep Stola as director, but to no avail.

“Every museum must be an independent organization,” Schrijver, who is also general manager of the Jewish Cultural Quarter and the Jewish Museum in Amsterdam, told The Associated Press. “The fact that a democratic process is frustrated by political opportunism is a shame.”

In a country where most museums are fully state-controlled, POLIN is a unique public-private partnership with three co-founders, all of whom still have a say in the management of the museum: the national government, the city of Warsaw and a private Jewish historical association that stands for private donors, including many Americans.

Stola is a prominent historian who has managed the museum from the opening of the exhibition in 2014 to last year, during which time it has won multiple awards and attracted large numbers of visitors from around the world. He enjoys the support of both the city, which is run by a liberal opponent of the national government, and the many donors who say that having a top scholar at the helm is necessary for the museum to be a world-class institution stay.

Stola’s first five-year term ended in February 2019. Although the government was opposed to his recovery, she agreed with other partners to hold a competition and honor the results. Stola won that in May, but so far Culture Minister Piotr Glinski has refused to let him back.

Since last February, the former deputy director, Zygmunt Stepinski, has been acting director. But according to the statutes of the museum, an acting director can only serve for one year, and his term of office is approaching later this month.

Stola breached the Polish authorities for criticizing some of her policies. That includes laws that have given the government more power over the judiciary – changes that have alarmed the European Union – and a Holocaust speech law in 2018 that some saw as an attempt at historic money laundering and a major diplomatic spit with Israel and the US

The situation has relieved many of the museum’s benefactors, including Tad Taube, who was born in 1931 in Krakow and managed to flee Poland before the German invasion of Poland in 1939. Taube, a successful real estate investor in the San Francisco region, has invested millions of dollars in POLIN and raised millions more with other US donors.

He called Stola “the most striking scientist and director we could ever get for that museum.”

“He has been responsible for all the positive things: the prizes, the incredible presence, he is a star, and it is kind of mind-numbing to think that we would lose the star who made everything happen,” Taube said.

“A museum to be an educational institution that cannot actually control traffic by an external party. As soon as it loses its independence, all of its exhibition work is very suspicious, “Taube said.” You cannot deprive a museum of its independence and expect to serve the public interest and maintain public confidence. “

