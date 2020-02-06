Dead & Company announce summer 2020 tour [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Dead & company recently announced that they will go on tour.
The super group with former members of the Thankfully dead and John Mayer, have announced that they will start a new summer tour in 2020. The tour consists of 17 dates at 14 locations between July 10th and August 8th. Dead & Co. will begin their tour with two headlining nights in Boulder, Colorado, and then hit major US cities.
The band announced that these will be the only headlining shows for 2020.
Sat 3 p.m.
AUGUST 1
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
from $ 150
Wed 3 p.m.
29th of July
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA, USA
from $ 150
2.MAY
New Orleans, LA, USA
$ 100
New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Weekend 2 – Saturday only with Dead & Company, Lizzo, The Isley Brothers and more
Boulder, CO, USA
$ 599
Dead and Company 2-Day Ticket (July 10-11)
10th of July
Boulder, CO, USA
$ 255
Dead and Company Friday only
JULY 11
Boulder, CO, USA
$ 255
Dead and company only on Saturday
July 13
Maryland Heights, MO, USA
$ 90
15TH OF JULY
Noblesville, IN, US
$ 70
17TH JULY
Atlanta, GA, USA
$ 146
July 18
Raleigh, NC, USA
$ 80
20TH OF JULY
Cincinnati, OH, USA
$ 80
July 23
Clarkston, MI, USA
$ 80
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-ekhdfrcek (/ embed)