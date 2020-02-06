Dead & Company announce summer 2020 tour [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Dead & company recently announced that they will go on tour.

The super group with former members of the Thankfully dead and John Mayer, have announced that they will start a new summer tour in 2020. The tour consists of 17 dates at 14 locations between July 10th and August 8th. Dead & Co. will begin their tour with two headlining nights in Boulder, Colorado, and then hit major US cities.

The band announced that these will be the only headlining shows for 2020.

Sat 3 p.m.

AUGUST 1

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States

from $ 150

Wed 3 p.m.

29th of July

Hersheypark Stadium

Hershey, PA, USA

from $ 150

2.MAY

New Orleans, LA, USA

$ 100

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Weekend 2 – Saturday only with Dead & Company, Lizzo, The Isley Brothers and more

Boulder, CO, USA

$ 599

Dead and Company 2-Day Ticket (July 10-11)

10th of July

Boulder, CO, USA

$ 255

Dead and Company Friday only

JULY 11

Boulder, CO, USA

$ 255

Dead and company only on Saturday

July 13

Maryland Heights, MO, USA

$ 90

15TH OF JULY

Noblesville, IN, US

$ 70

17TH JULY

Atlanta, GA, USA

$ 146

July 18

Raleigh, NC, USA

$ 80

20TH OF JULY

Cincinnati, OH, USA

$ 80

July 23

Clarkston, MI, USA

$ 80

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-ekhdfrcek (/ embed)