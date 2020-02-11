Dead Cells becomes physical, physical with Prisoner’s Edition

Are you a huge, hardcore fan of the equally hardcore roguelike platformer Dead Cells? Are you Australian-born singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, entrepreneur and activist Olivia Newton-John? Are you both? Well, Mrs. Olivia (may I call you Mrs. Olivia?), I have something new for you. Motion Twin has announced that Dead Cells will have a fleshy new collector’s edition full of beautiful physical trinkets that will bring the animal inside you and make your body talk. Come on, let’s get physical.

The new special physical release of Dead Cells, entitled Prisoner’s Edition, gives you a sharp $ 109.99. Although that may seem like a high price level, the cooperation between Motion Twin and Merge is full of all kinds of conceivable goodies. The full release comes in a beautiful metal tin, with a relief finish and the sharp Dead Cells logo on the front. After opening the can, the biggest thing you’ll greet is the huge 22CM / 8.5 figuur ”figure of the protagonist of Dead Cells, the prisoner. You will also find a 7 ″ vinyl soundtrack for the game, printed on a beautiful gold disc that is guaranteed to stand out in your vinyl collection of your video game.

In addition to those huge goodies, the Prisoner’s Edition of Dead Cells also includes 3 enamel pins and 4 cute metal stickers. You also get the special Action Game of the Year edition of the game, which includes a bonus key ring and an art book. The Prisoner’s Edition is complemented by a special art card, a numbered certificate of authenticity and an exchangeable DLC code to access the upcoming DLC ​​expansion for the game, The Bad Seed. Although it is unfortunate that all content is not included in the physical copy of the game, it is nice for Motion Twin to include the upcoming expansion for the game completely in this special release.

Dead Cells – The Prisoner’s Edition will be released on June 23 for $ 109.99.

(Source)