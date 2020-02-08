De-registration of political parties: Justice and Freedom Party attacks According to INEC, court proceedings were abused

The leadership of the Party for Justice and Freedom (FJP) has described the deregistration of 74 political parties in Nigeria, including the FJP, by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) as sabotage and disadvantageous.

In a statement by the national party leader, Dr. Onwubuya Abraham, who was made available to DAILY POST on Saturday, the party claimed that the election judge had to seek something insidious in light of the fact that the FJP was on trial over critical issues, which disrupts the credibility of the nation’s democracy.

The statement contradicted the way in which the Independent National Election Commission liquidated the 74 political parties.

The FJP party leadership wondered how the referee would handle political parties against whom a lawsuit was being fought.

The party argued that the party’s registration for freedom and justice gave the party a legal person to sue and sue, with the extrapolation: “If liquidated, what would be the fate of cases against INEC in court?”

“The Party for Freedom and Justice (FJP) is currently with INEC before the Supreme Court, from the Supreme Court to the Court of Appeals.

“Now the Supreme Court has served the Commission from our lawyers and they have replied, and we are now waiting for the hearing.

“So INEC knew that they would lose to the Supreme Court. Therefore, they try to abuse the trial.

“For public announcements, it cannot be said that FJP is unsubscribed on social media or on newspaper pages because we have not received any formal announcement from INEC.

“FJP wants to address everyone to be calm, but we have to act quickly to ensure that our country’s law applies.

The party added that it would contact the court if the Independent National Election Commission insisted on deregistering and announcing that its legal advisers had already looked into the situation.