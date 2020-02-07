DC rides ‘Birds of Prey’ and Harley Quinn a lot

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Lightning, Aquaman.

DC, Warner Bros.’s superhero brand, has some of the biggest names in comic book history. Despite the sheer number of heroes, DC lives in the shadow of Marvel, the Disney-owned superhero studio that earns great acclaim and box office records.

However, lately DC has been in a hot phase thanks to a number of well-received hits. “Birds of Prey”, the brand’s newest film to be released this weekend, is expected to keep the momentum going.

The film – titled “Birds of Prey: And the Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn” – will win the weekend with a debut of around $ 45 million. An opening worth $ 45 million is not an eye-catcher for a superhero film (“Avengers: Endgame”, which was shot three times a day), but for “Birds of Prey”, which is rated with an R rating and Starting early, it’s not bad February rather than the busier spring and summer seasons.

Warner Bros. and DC have also shown that an R-rated film based on DC characters can exceed expectations. Its “Joker” box office records were shaken when it opened in October. The film in which Oscar-nominated Joaquin Phoenix appears as Batman Nemesis has become higheA top-class R-rated film of all time that could be a big winner at Sunday’s Academy Awards. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.)

Even if the two films are not connected, “Birds of Prey” could build on the success of “Joker”.

The film plays Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the henchman and girlfriend of The Joker. Quinn may not know a name as well as Wonder Woman, but she is a comic icon who boasts a loyal, iconic following.

“Birds of Prey”, which raised $ 4 million on Thursday evening, is also rated 84 percent at “Rotten Tomatoes”. The positive response is probably good for the film’s end result this weekend, but it also shows how far DC has come since it launched its cinematic universe seven years ago.

When DC released “Man of Steel” in 2013, the Superman restart caused a strong cash register (around $ 668 million worldwide), but also bad reviews (56 percent at Rotten Tomatoes).

DC followed in 2016 with “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad”, two films with larger ticket sales, however a lot of worse ratings. The studio corrected the course with “Wonder Woman” from 2017, a film that was loved by audiences and critics, but stumbled across “Justice League” a few months later, which did not meet expectations for the box office.

DC urgently needed a recalibration and got exactly that with the “Aquaman” from 2018.

The film in which Jason Momoa appeared as a submarine Hero was less boring than the brand’s previous films, and the audience enjoyed the change of pace. According to Comscore, the film had worldwide sales of $ 1.1 billion.

The 2019 film “Shazam!” About a child becoming an adult superhero continued this goodwill with a 90 percent rating of “Rotten Tomatoes” and earned $ 365 million worldwide.

And now, after all the trials and difficulties, the future of DC looks pretty bright.

The sequel to Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman 1984”, will be one of the biggest films of the year this summer, and “The Batman”, which restarts the crusader story with Robert Pattinson under the hood, is one of the most anticipated Movies from 2021.