DC Police will stop handcuffing children under the age of 12

Police in the District of Columbia are no longer allowed to handcuff children up to the age of 12 unless the Washington Post says the situation is dangerous to the child or the public.

Newsham announced the changes to the ministry’s juvenile detention center when police were outraged at having dealt with previous cases, particularly one in which an officer was videotaped for chasing and handcuffing a 9-year-old boy , The child was never charged with crime.

“We only want to treat our young people as professionally as possible,” said Newsham in an interview, the Post said. “You have to understand that these children are not fully developed emotionally and mentally.”

“We want the public to know that children involved in criminal behavior are treated very, very carefully when they come into contact with them,” he added

Newsham is expected to discuss the changes in depth with members of the DC Council on Tuesday morning.

According to the posting, however, no official is now allowed to handcuff children aged 12 years and younger. For teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, officials are asked to act at their own discretion. This depends on the nature of the suspected crime and the “behavior of the child concerned”, including whether they are classified as a danger to themselves or to others.

The new guidelines also favor prison sentences “when there are no immediate public safety concerns” and when no offenses are committed against others, which means that the minors are released to their parents or guardians. The authorities then apply for an arrest warrant. If approved by a judge, the minor can be detained at a later date.

“It was our policy for our school officials, but we are now extending it to our entire police force,” said Newsham.

