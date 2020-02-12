DC-inspired Batman restaurant opens in London this summer

Wonderland Restaurants works together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to launch Park Row, a restaurant experience inspired by superheroes such as Batman and Superman.

Named after the Park Row area of ​​Gotham City, where Bruce Wayne’s parents were murdered, propelling the billionaire on his trip to Batman, the location will consist of five restaurants and three bars with a total of 330 covers. Park Row is located in the Art Deco building that used to be the home of Marco Pierre White’s Titanic restaurant and will open in Soho this summer.

James Bulmer, Chief Creative Officer of Wonderland Restaurants, made the following statement about the collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC:

“We are delighted to work with Warner Bros. to create their first immersive DC-inspired gourmet restaurant experience found all over the world. This is a project that has been in the making for many years, with every detail carefully thought out to give our guests a unique experience. Trends in our sector are evolving into fun, compelling and experiential dining and our goal is to demonstrate this on a large scale with exceptional food and drink that fits. I am still a kid at heart, inspired by the greatest stories and storytellers. For me, great food experiences are about unlocking the emotions of guests and creating edible memories. “

The immersive restaurant experience includes designs inspired by elements from Batman comics, including an area called “Pennyworth’s” where British dishes are shared. Batman villains will also serve as inspiration, with The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge offering an international food menu with live entertainment, a Harley Quinn-inspired omakase restaurant and Old Gotham City cocktail bar described as a ‘villainous speakeasy’.

Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Global Themed Entertainment at Warner Bros. Consumer Products, made the following statement about the DC theme experience:

“Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC are fully involved in the creative development of the concept and have collaborated and contributed to Wonderland’s vision of this unique experience and expression of the DC brand. We are delighted to see the first exciting DC-inspired restaurant open here in London and wish the incredibly talented team from Wonderland and Park Row all the best for its launch. “

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

