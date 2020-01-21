DC experts told me what they really think of Mitch McConnell's rules of political judgment

The most surprising thing about the reaction of the Democrats to the rules of political judgment that the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, will present on Tuesday is that they were surprised at all.

Despite McConnell’s repeated expressions of admiration for the 1999 rules under which the Senate judged then President Bill Clinton, the rules agreed after a meeting of all senators called by the then majority leader Trent Lott (R -MI) and then minority leader Tom Daschle, D-SD) in the opulent and historic Senate chamber, these rules have very little resemblance to those decided today. Donald Trump will be tried in the Senate in a trial presided over by the President of the Supreme Court of the United States. And that’s where the similarities end.

According to the rule package devised by the Kentucky Republican, what was a matter of several weeks in 1999 could end next Wednesday. Both the “managers” of the House Democrats and the Trump legal team will have 24 hours to present a case in their favor, distributed in two days. Since the Senate’s rules of political judgment require that each day begin at 1 p.m., the lawyer’s submissions may continue until 3 a.m.

As to what evidence will be considered, McConnell has gone far beyond what some of his Republican colleagues have argued in terms of what will constitute the “record” in which senators will judge Trump’s fate. While the Clinton trial presented a record compiled by the then independent counselor, now Trump’s defense attorney, Kenneth Starr, McConnell’s rules will not require senators to vote if they accept the evidence already compiled by the House until both parties have submitted your case and a question – and – the response period has passed.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schumer said it was “obvious” why McConnell had waited until the day before the trial to publish his proposed rules, and called the package apparently “designed by President Trump, for President Trump.”

“It seems that leader McConnell decided to accept the president’s desire to cover up his hook, line and plumb line,” said Schumer, adding that his Republican counterpart’s plan would result in a “hasty trial with little evidence of the dead.” at night. “He added that the plan was a” national misfortune “that” would go down in history as one of the very dark days of the Senate that is not up to its responsibility. “

While Schumer said he intends to offer amendments that would provide for the compulsion of documents and witness testimonies, it is unlikely that anything he offers can get the four Republican votes needed to take effect.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

This passage from McConnell’s Trump-friendly rules package seems to mark another example of the ruthless manner in which he has exercised command of his Republican majority. But in reality, what looks like a tactical victory for Trump could be a strategic loser that will leave McConnell sitting in what is now Schumer’s office in a year.

“McConnell is a cunning guy, but he may be putting his vulnerable Republicans in a harder place than he thinks,” a veteran member of the Senate told me, adding that McConnell’s decision to establish such a unilateral set of rules would force Regular Republicans like Cory Gardner of Colorado, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine will take a position that could cost them their seats in November.

The staff member added that McConnell’s reputation as a shrewd and accurate vote accountant means he probably knows he has the votes to approve his rule package, but predicted that a victory for the president’s side would end up looking like a “cover-up” for the voters.

Joe Walsh, the former Illinois Tea Party fire brand that is riding a long-range primary challenge against President Trump, said Senate Republicans will pay a price for organizing such a one-sided show.

“This can be a Pyrrhic victory if Mitch McConnell does what he wants to do,” Walsh told me. “Trump will be acquitted before the state of the union, he will hit his chest and I believe that the vast majority of the American people will then kick the Republicans in November.”

Walsh said McConnell’s decision to push a set of Trump-friendly rules for the president’s trial seemed to be the result of a conscious decision to adopt Trump’s general base campaign strategy.

If vulnerable Republicans like Collins or Gardner say they want a fair trial, Walsh explained, they will receive news from Trump’s political base and from them.

But the opposite is also true, he warned: “If they do what McConnell wants and simply do what Trump wants, what Trump wants, they will hear it in a general election of all but their base.”

Mark Levin criticizes the accusation, states that Donald Trump ‘gets less due process than the September 11 terrorists’

“Trump believes strongly, and is a dumb idiot, but he believes strongly because (he) won in (2016) (he) can shoot (his) people and make (his) people vote and … win a limited victory in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and I think McConnell in the Senate (is) making the same bet, “Walsh continued, adding that according to the winning results of the Democrats in 2018 and the countless special elections since then, the Trump-based strategy -McConnell is a loser.

Jeff Blattner made a similar prediction, who previously served as lead attorney for the late Senator Ted Kennedy. Blattner said a tactician like McConnell probably has the votes to approve his rule package, but it will not be such a useful vote for senators to take it as it will be for the president.

“He (McConnell) can win the battle and lose the war,” he said.

.