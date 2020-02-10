Dazed winners and sweet reunions

LOS ANGELES, California. – A whole different show takes place just a few meters to the right of the main Oscars stage in the wings where presenters meet, ecstatic winners get a moment to process what just happened and the production staff keeps on making sure that everything is going according to plan.

Here are some moments when the cameras were not caught at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“WHO IS THIS?”

Dear actor winner Joaquin Phoenix walked a bit off the stage, with tears still in his eyes from his emotional acceptance speech. Jane Fonda, waiting for the best photo to be presented, was one of the few familiar faces in the wings of the “Joker” star who stopped to give her a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Phoenix looked at the golden statue in his hand and said, “Whose is this?”

The woman who accompanied him to his next stop softly said, “It’s yours.”

STEVE MARTIN GETS READY

Steve Martin made sure he went to the wings extra early for the show opener of him and Chris Rock, but his promptness also meant he had some time to kill. Martin walked back and forth in the wings and stopped a few times to check his lapel and bow in the mirror.

He offered a few words of support to the background artists of Janelle Monae.

“You will do well,” Martin said with a thumbs up. “But you should say break a leg.”

And he even took a moment to let himself enjoy the performance, looking at the monitors with a big smile. But he quickly returned to his upcoming moment on stage.

“As long as I have my opening sentence, I’m fine,” he said, keeping pace.

CORDEN’S GREAT, MANY RECEPTION

When James Corden met Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig early in the show, the two women wanted to know what Corden had in store. He would not reveal exactly what was to come, but told Rudolph that he “puts on a suit” and “lowers your expectations.” Rudolph promised she would shout for him anyway.

Later Corden ran into Rudolph and Wiig again, this time in his full “Cats” regalia alongside Rebel Wilson.

“This is ridiculous,” he said. “This is it. This is … showbiz.”

The producers of the show asked to take a picture with the two “cats”. Corden obliged, but warned them that “they need a fluff” if they get too close.

MAKING PLANS

You never know who will come across your backstage at the Oscars, or who will see you making plans, such as Chris Rock and Timothée Chalamet or Rami Malek and Oscar Isaac.

“My husband, my husband,” Rock said to Chalamet and greeted him with a hug. ‘Where are you going? Let’s go eat. ”

ONLY DAUGHTER ADVICE

“Pace yourself,” Charlize Theron advised her mother while they were waiting in line at the bathroom. “It’s a long night.”

The two waited patiently for the two stables to become empty. When someone opened up, Theron insisted that her mother take it first.

RENÉE CANNOT STOP SHAKING

Best actress winner Renée Zellweger looked as ready as she could from the podium and slid into the wings, Oscar in the hand, but it might just be an act. In the midst of a whole series of “thanks” to all benefactors, the “Judy” star admitted that she was having trouble keeping it together.

“If only I could stand up straight,” said Zellweger. “I shake so much.”

KEANU AND DIANE AGAIN

It has been 17 years since Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton played in Nancy Meyers with “Something’s Gotta Give”, but it didn’t seem like a day had passed behind the scenes at the Oscars. The two reunited to present the best original scenario award on Sunday evening. They shared a sweet moment in the wings: Reeves offered Keaton his arm and the two walked in position coupled.

