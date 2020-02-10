Days after inducing Cong-JDS rebels in the cabinet, Yediyurappa allocates portfolios; Ramesh Jarkiholi receives irrigation

Bengaluru: Four days after the cabinet expansion, Chief BS BS Yediyurappa allocated portfolios to the 10 newly-introduced ministers on Monday, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, who received the plum portfolio of large and medium-sized irrigation that he was looking at.

The Chief Minister retained the Public Administration Department, Bengaluru Development, Intelligence Department, Finance, and portfolios that were not allocated. According to a government press release, Anand Singh was given a portfolio of food, civil goods and consumer affairs, Srimant Patil was given textiles, while K Gopalaiah was allocated small-scale industries.

Byrathi Basavaraj has secured the Urban Development Department, except for Bengaluru-related civil affairs, while S T Somashekhar was in charge of the collaboration department.

The BJP government has assigned forest department to B C Patil, medical training to Dr. K Sudhakar, municipal administration has been given to K C Narayana Gowda and labor department to A Shivaram Hebbar.

The ten BJP MLAs, all resigners from Congress and JDS, were introduced as ministers last Thursday, with the Chief Minister rewarding them with cabinet berths for helping the BJP to take down the coalition of Congress-JD (S) and put it in July last year to come to power year.

“Neither did I ask him or what he asked of me (regarding portfolio allocation). I told him that whatever portfolio he gives me, I will sincerely fulfill my duty. I have the cooperation department, an area where I have some experience with it, “said Somashekhar.

Byrathi Basavaraj said he had not exerted pressure to demand a portfolio. In the meantime, dissatisfaction began to brew with BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil, who raised the issue of regional balance in the cabinet.

“The sentiment of the MLAs must be absorbed. Many MLAs have spoken to me about various issues that emphasize the regional balance in the portfolio for the development of their region,” he said.

Two other BJP MLAs – Umesh Katti and Mahesh Kumathalli – again made a pitch for cupboard space. Katti said he has always been a suitable candidate for a ministerial position. Kumathalli again reminded Yediyurappa of his promise to make him minister when the bypolls took place in December last year.

