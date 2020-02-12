Day after Sweep Kejriwal writes to LG Anil Baijal, Stakes claims to form Govt in Delhi

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal wrote Wednesday to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, claiming to form the government in the national capital, sources said, hinting that the AAP might not invite senior leaders and prime ministers of other parties to take the oath.

The sources said it was the formal process of the AAP chief, who was elected the leader of the legislature earlier in the day, to file a claim for forming the new government.

Kejriwal, who came to power on Tuesday with a stunning pollo victory on Tuesday, will take the oath as prime minister on 16 February for the third time in a row.

Although the oath will be open to the public, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not consider inviting leaders and senior ministers from other parties because it did not want to be seen as a “confrontationist” against the BJP-led center, the sources said .

However, they added that the party had not yet to make a decision about it. The taking of the oath takes place in the Ramlila Maidan here.

The AAP has planned the mobilization of people for the mega event and all newly elected MLAs of the party have been asked to ensure a huge participation of their constituencies.

“I invite the people of Delhi to attend the Ramlila Maidan Prime Minister’s oath in large numbers,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told reporters, adding that the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) packed the remaining eight seats. For the second time in a row, the congress drew a space in the polls of Delhi.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.