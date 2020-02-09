Day after Exit Polls predict Cong Drubbing, Party says 11 February Results will ‘scare everyone’

Subhash Chopra, head of the Delhi congress, rejects the results of the exit survey and says that there are at least 20 candidates from the party who were involved in sharp triangular competitions.

updated:February 9, 2020, 9:01 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party secretary general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate from the Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad constituency, prior to the State Assembly polls, in Sangam Vihar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: One day after voting in the Delhi elections, the congress on Sunday rubbed the results of the exit poll, most of which predicted little or no change in the party’s fortunes from 2015 polls, saying the result on 11 February “everyone will surprise”.

Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the congress that had governed the city between 1998 and 2013, but pulled a blank in the 2015 polls.

“Let others celebrate the results of the exit poll. I am convinced that the results will scare everyone on February 11,” said Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma.

The party’s party chairman, Subhash Chopra, told reporters that all his party candidates were fully contesting. “There are at least 20 candidates from the congress involved in sharp triangular competitions. We reject the results of the exit poll.”

The Congress challenged the polls of the Delhi meeting in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). It proposed candidates for 66 seats and left four for the RJD.

“We have positioned the best candidates on all seats, have sincerely campaigned and are positive about good performance,” said Sharma, who himself fought from the Vikaspuri chair.

If congress sources are to be believed, the party hopes to win a number of seats, provided that the voters of the minorities opted for the AAP. “There are nearly 10 seats that give Congress a good chance of winning. However, it will depend on how minority voters cast their vote,” they said.

The electoral turnout in the polls in Delhi was 62.59 percent, compared to 67.47 percent in the 2015 election, with exit polls predicting an easy victory for AAP, who wanted to keep power on the development board, against the BJP who conducted an aggressive campaign focused on the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

