Day after allocation of portfolios, BS Yediyurappa redistributes berths to Turncoat MLAs

Bengaluru: On Monday, the BS Yediyurappa cabinet was finally expanded with 10 of the turncoat MLAs that brought the strength of ministers to 28.

Although there was hectic lobbying for important portfolios, it seems that the prime minister tried to play safely by keeping the much needed functions such as finance, the development of Bangalore and energy for himself. However, there were a few who expressed their concerns and forced the CM to redistribute the portfolios on Tuesday.

One of the changes made is that of Vijaynagara MLA Anand Singh, who was initially appointed Minister of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. He is now in charge of the Ministry of Forestry.

K Gopalaiah will now look at food and civilian needs instead of small-scale industries and sugar that was previously assigned to him.

The industrial portfolio has been given as an additional payment to Yelapura MLA Shivram Hebbar, who will also look at the labor department.

Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who received additional agricultural costs, has been relieved of this last position. The new minister of agriculture is BC Patil van Hirekerur who was previously in charge of the forest department.

While Anand Singh, who visited the CM on Monday evening, told reporters that he was there to discuss the idea of ​​turning Vijayanagar into a separate district.

He remained silent about the upcoming era. Patil had expressed his dissatisfaction about the responsibility for forest and environment and it seems that the CM may have admitted to printing tactics.

However, a few others, such as K Sudhakar and ST Somashekar, who were unhappy with the current allocation, were unable to hear their arguments.

Sudhakar, an MBBS, looked at the coveted energy portfolio, but received medical education.

Even Yeshwanthpura, Somashekar, who chaired the Bangalore Development Authority in the previous coalition government, hoped to get Bangalore’s development. However, he had to remain satisfied with the collaboration portfolio.

If there were rumors to believe, Yediyurappa would have kept some plum posts in the hope of rewarding party loyalists who were not involved in this round of cabinet expansion. With six empty berths, a new cabinet expansion can take place at any time in the near future.

