Day 2020 suggestion: best memes and jokes to laugh about after being rejected

Mac Redmond
The second day of Valentine’s Day, the proposal day, is finally here. It is obviously the best day to express your love for your boyfriend / girlfriend. A pro tip is definitely not to have a dialogue with Shah Rukh Khan, but to find one of your own, or one that your lover hasn’t heard before LOL.

The day after Rose’s Day has triggered a huge meme festival on Twitter and Instagram.

Here is a compilation of the best memes and jokes on Twitter and Instagram:

#proposeday Singles Propose Day Be like .. pic.twitter.com/E42WUFKIqN

– Rajesh (@ Rajesh44599083) February 8, 2020

Find a boy who is staring at you like the most beautiful angel he has ever seen in his Lyfe #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/ypqVWIjfxN

– Jenisha (@J_E_N_I_S_H_A) February 8, 2020

If she rejects your suggestion #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/BPZZw4PxhB

– Tweetholic (@AptArpit) February 8, 2020

Single on this Valentine’s Day is like … # ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/hYNH9vtRf2

– 〽️ (@ Samcasm7) February 8, 2020

God wished me luck for this #ProposeDay like pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m

– siva (@ siva_18_) February 8, 2020

#ProposeDay

*Someone out there

“Baby you are the only one” pic.twitter.com/Hqx0pIzhuA

– Ankush Wadhwa (@AnkushWadhwa_) February 8, 2020

#ProposeDay
When a friend from your group proposes his crush and is beaten by her squad …
You like: pic.twitter.com/PKBOLf42wZ

– Sahil Bhalerao (@Tera_saa) February 8, 2020

“Shit” runs through Girls on Propose Day and is divided into its seven main components … #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dsZGGvUD5X

– G U M R A H (@ Nonveg_ladka13) February 8, 2020

If you expect, propose on #ProposeDay, but no one even wishes you. pic.twitter.com/DHETOQVAzM

– Tweetholic (@AptArpit) February 8, 2020

#ProposeDay

Best offer by date. pic.twitter.com/wzH5JPvLV1

– Biswajit (@meme_lord_biswa) February 7, 2020

Happy ProPOSE day ….. # ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/zZQgzPiHhS

– Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) February 7, 2020

Perfect news doesn’t exist #proposeday
PS-plzz be on time people pic.twitter.com/4NYxZBjwTC

– sankalpastic ☮ (@ SankalpPanda6) February 5, 2020

Another day #proposeday pic.twitter.com/7EcslYtDe8

– Rajesh Kumar (@ rk199420), February 8, 2020

#ProposeDay #Valentine
If she rejects your suggestion: pic.twitter.com/nAVEsKTSOa

– Kaushlendra Pratap Singh (@idle_humour), February 7, 2020

#FridayThoughts #FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling #RoseDay #ProposeDay #ChocolateDay #Teddyday #Promiseday #KissDay #HugDay #ValentinesDay
By the end of next week, florists, owners of gift and greeting shops will be pic.twitter.com/VR2wQGa0hK

– Le Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs), February 7, 2020

#RoseDay
# RoseDay2020 # valentineweek # ValentineDay2020 # proposed day
Ich: God find me a friend this year ,,
God: pic.twitter.com/PzJZt9gWQ1

– Darshan sk (@ hustler0o7) February 7, 2020

View this post on Instagram

#proposeday

A post shared by aslam khan (@measlamkhan) on February 7, 2020 at 8:07 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

If the recipient name is anonymous. , , , #proposeday #propose #proposeday #proposal #valentinesweek #valentinespecial # valentinesweek2020 #valentinesnails #valentinespecial #singles #contentcreator #memesofinstagram #valentinesmemes # mrdigital619 # gauravsawant619

A post by Gaurav Sawant # mrdigital619 (@ gauravsawant619) on February 7, 2020 at 7:37 p.m. PST

Here is the full list of days of the week for this Valentine’s Day:

1st Rose Day: Friday, February 7, 2020

2nd day of proposal: Saturday, February 8, 2020

3rd Chocolate Day: Sunday, February 9, 2020

4th Teddy Day: Monday, February 10, 2020

5th promise day: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Hug Day 6: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

7th Kissing Day: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14, 2020

Also Read: Rose Day 2020: Best Jokes and Memes for F.A. Tribe

