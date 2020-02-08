Day 2020 suggestion: best memes and jokes to laugh about after being rejected

The second day of Valentine’s Day, the proposal day, is finally here. It is obviously the best day to express your love for your boyfriend / girlfriend. A pro tip is definitely not to have a dialogue with Shah Rukh Khan, but to find one of your own, or one that your lover hasn’t heard before LOL.

The day after Rose’s Day has triggered a huge meme festival on Twitter and Instagram.

Here is a compilation of the best memes and jokes on Twitter and Instagram:

#proposeday Singles Propose Day Be like .. pic.twitter.com/E42WUFKIqN

Find a boy who is staring at you like the most beautiful angel he has ever seen in his Lyfe #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/ypqVWIjfxN

If she rejects your suggestion #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/BPZZw4PxhB

Single on this Valentine’s Day is like … # ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/hYNH9vtRf2

God wished me luck for this #ProposeDay like pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m

#ProposeDay

*Someone out there

“Baby you are the only one” pic.twitter.com/Hqx0pIzhuA

#ProposeDay

When a friend from your group proposes his crush and is beaten by her squad …

You like: pic.twitter.com/PKBOLf42wZ

“Shit” runs through Girls on Propose Day and is divided into its seven main components … #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dsZGGvUD5X

If you expect, propose on #ProposeDay, but no one even wishes you. pic.twitter.com/DHETOQVAzM

#ProposeDay

Best offer by date. pic.twitter.com/wzH5JPvLV1

Happy ProPOSE day ….. # ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/zZQgzPiHhS

Perfect news doesn’t exist #proposeday

PS-plzz be on time people pic.twitter.com/4NYxZBjwTC

Another day #proposeday pic.twitter.com/7EcslYtDe8

#ProposeDay #Valentine

If she rejects your suggestion: pic.twitter.com/nAVEsKTSOa

#FridayThoughts #FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling #RoseDay #ProposeDay #ChocolateDay #Teddyday #Promiseday #KissDay #HugDay #ValentinesDay

By the end of next week, florists, owners of gift and greeting shops will be pic.twitter.com/VR2wQGa0hK

#RoseDay

# RoseDay2020 # valentineweek # ValentineDay2020 # proposed day

Ich: God find me a friend this year ,,

God: pic.twitter.com/PzJZt9gWQ1

#proposeday

#proposeday #propose #proposeday #proposal #valentinesweek #valentinespecial # valentinesweek2020 #valentinesnails #valentinespecial #singles #contentcreator #memesofinstagram #valentinesmemes

If the recipient name is anonymous.

Here is the full list of days of the week for this Valentine’s Day:

1st Rose Day: Friday, February 7, 2020

2nd day of proposal: Saturday, February 8, 2020

3rd Chocolate Day: Sunday, February 9, 2020

4th Teddy Day: Monday, February 10, 2020

5th promise day: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Hug Day 6: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

7th Kissing Day: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14, 2020

