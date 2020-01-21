Dax Shepard 'Went on a Date' with Brad Pitt - Ellen

Dax Shepard lived all our dreams by going on a date with the love of his life.

And no, we don’t mean his wife, Kristen Bell. We mean Brad Pitt.

Stop by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” On Tuesday, Dax thanked the host for her efforts to facilitate the actors’ bromance and then told her about their “Pretty Woman” -like date that followed.

Shepard guest-host for DeGeneres a while back, and during said show, producers surprised the actor with a clip from Ellen, told Brad Pitt that Dax Shepard had a “crush” on him. To Dax’s surprise, the crush became mutual.

“I am still not talking about it,” he told Ellen on Tuesday still radiantly. “When I see it again, I am not over it.”

“First of all, a dangerous move that you can take as a surprise when I was guest hosting, because as I learned, there are a lot of balls in the air here, okay? You juggle really fast,” he said. “And you get hit with something like that – love of your life that tells you it’s not unanswered; he even likes you – that’s overwhelming!”

“But I went ahead and we ended the show and I landed the plane, but,” he added with a smile, “I went on a date with him.”

Dax assured a skeptical Ellen and a roaring audience that he “wasn’t kidding.”

“It was spectacular in a Brad Pitt way,” Shepard said of the outing. “We took a helicopter – you think I’m lying – we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love motorcycling. And the two of us just took a trip to this motorcycle track. Woman.” I did, I felt Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman.” I waited for him to put that helicopter on Rodeo and I just went wild in one of those stores with his credit card! If it had happened, I wouldn’t surprised. It was so incredible. “

As if we needed more reason to be jealous of this escapade, Shepard said Pitt was “all you could hope for,” including “a two-wheeled warrior.” He only has one request for their second date: less clothing.

“When you ride motorcycles, you are sitting head to toe, so I saw no trapezius, no abs,” the actor explained. “So the next date is hopefully for a kind of beach community where we can splash around a bit, you know?”

Dax looked straight into the camera and said, “Brad, let’s go to the beach, my friend.”

We would like to see it.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best celebrities of the week

Instagram

Emilia Clarke welcomes ‘Nicest puppy’ named Super Ted