DAVV approval bodies formed, ex-VC Ashutosh Mishra is chairman

While the chair of all three panels is Mishra, Prof. Kanhaiya Ahuja has been appointed coordinator of the CET committee, while Prof. BK Tripathi, Dr. Akhilesh Singh and Prof. Pratosh Bansal are members.

Similarly, Prof. Ashok Sharma has been appointed coordinator of the Non-CET course committee, while Wasim Khan and A Choyal are members.

Prof. Sanjeev Tokekar has also been appointed coordinator for engineering and pharmacy courses, while Rajesh Sharma is a member.

The heads of the teaching departments will also be members of the committees.

Challenge to keep error-free CET: CET is a national entrance examination for the DAVV. In the past three years, the university has not been able to carry out a correct MEZ measurement because it was carried out in online mode instead of in paper-pencil format. Now the DAVV should contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the implementation of CET-2020. However, if something should go wrong this time, the university would be under pressure to switch back to paper and pencil for the exam.