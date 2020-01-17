Kuala Lampur / New Delhi: Trade ministers from India and Malaysia are likely to meet on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week amid a dispute over palm oil between the two countries, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday from the Malaysian government.

The Indian government has repeatedly opposed Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad against recent policies that critics say discriminate against Muslims.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation, is the second largest producer and exporter of palm oil and India’s restrictions on the refined variety of the product imposed last week have been seen as a reprisal for Mahathir’s criticisms of the actions of New Delhi.

Union Trade Minister Piyush Goyal denied Thursday that the government was trying to attack Malaysia in particular. The dispute between countries, however, led the reference futures of the Malaysian palm to its worst weekly decline in more than 11 years on Friday.

An agenda has not been set for the proposed meeting between Goyal and his Malaysian counterpart, Darell Leiking, said the spokesman for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, adding that the request for a meeting had come from India.

An Indian government source said a meeting with Leiking was likely. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce of India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported Thursday that Malaysia does not want to escalate the palm dispute with India by talking about reprisals for now, after the Mahathir media adviser called for stricter regulations on Indian expatriates and products. Malaysia, on the other hand, wants to rely on diplomacy.

Two other sources from the Indian government said the country expects Mahathir to mitigate its criticism of Indian domestic policies. Another reason for icy ties between countries is the continued presence of the controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Malaysia, said one of the sources.

Naik, who faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has lived in Malaysia for more than three years and has permanent residence in the country. Deny the Indian accusations.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak with the media.

