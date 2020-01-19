Davos boss welcomes the opinion of Trump, Greta Thunberg in the forum

DAVOS – The leader of the World Economic Forum said it was “reassuring” that US President Donald Trump and climate activist Greta Thunberg would return to their annual meeting in Davos this year. Care for the environment will be a key issue.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab has seen enormous changes in business, society and culture in the 50 years since he started the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps. It was originally a forum for business leaders, but today it is also an important station for political decision-makers and activists.

After another year of extreme heat, runaway forest fires, and melting ice sheets, environmental issues are seen as the top five long-term risks to the global economy, the WEF said last week in a survey of more than 750 decision-makers. Makers.

Catastrophic trends such as global warming, climate change and the extinction of animal species were said to be high on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.

In recent years, the forum has shifted its focus from how technology transforms life into the environment and responsible business practices, which promote jobs, combat climate change, and work for the good of society and generate profits.

Focusing on the environment could become an uncomfortable issue for Trump, whose government has called for the increased use of carbon-sparing coal, lifted environmental protection, and reduced scientists’ concern about man-made climate change. Trump has also taken the United States out of the landmark Paris Agreement of 2015 to fight climate change.

Schwab says Trump is welcome on the world stage because of his role, while Thunberg will focus on the environment. Both will speak Tuesday on the opening day.

“I think both voices are necessary,” Schwab said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday. “The environment will play a particularly important role at this meeting.”

Schwab referred to the Forum’s 160 “lighthouse” projects on inclusion and equality; economic development; Technology Governance; regional development; Corporate governance and ecology, including a project to plant trillions of trees.

“When Greta comes this year, she’ll see that we’ve made significant progress,” he said, alluding to her debut at the forum last year.

Time Magazine voted Thunberg 2019 “Person of the Year”.

Schwab claimed that the forum had heightened air pollution concerns since the 1970s, but said public awareness of climate issues has now exploded.

“We have now recognized the urgency because we know that the window to act (against climate change) is closed,” he said, hoping to “incorporate this sense of urgency into the meeting.”

He said that many companies increasingly see the benefits of “ESG” – environmental, social and governance issues – in their business models.

“Companies recognize that … things are going well … this is a prerequisite for long-term survival,” said Schwab.

The forum leader said that almost all heads of state and government of the European Union will be present this year, including Chancellor Angela Merkel. He said the EU has a chance to formulate and reverse its vision for the future after three years of haggling over Britain’s exit from the bloc that will take place later this month.

He also pushed aside critics who had criticized the forum as an overly exclusive vacation for the touchless elites of the world.

“If I have been particularly proud of something in the last 50 years, it is that it created a community of young executives many years ago,” Schwab quoted 10,000 young “global shapers” in over 400 cities that deal with local issues : “We are trying – and I think very successfully – to integrate the young generation very well from the bottom up.”

