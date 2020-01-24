Los Angeles Lakers (36-9, Western Conference premier) versus Philadelphia 76ers (29-17, Eastern Conference sixth)

Cream Philadelphia; Saturday 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Davis ranks ninth in the league with an average of 26.3 points per game.

The 76ers are 20-2 on their field. Philidelphia averaged 108.4 points and edged 3.3 points per game.

The Lakers are 20-4 on the road. Los Angeles is 32-9 when it scores 100 points or more.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 8.5 assists and scores 16 points per game. Al Horford has averaged 12.7 points and 4.7 assists in the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Davis leads the Lakers with 9.2 rebounds and an average of 26.3 points. LeBron James averaged 23.1 points and totaled seven rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent in the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, average 104.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 interceptions and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% on the field . Their opponents have an average of 103.9 points on 44.6% of shots.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 interceptions and 7.9 blocks per game, while shooting 49.0% on the field. Their opponents averaged 108.7 points on a 44.0% shot.

INJURIES: 76ers: Josh Richardson: outside (hamstrings), Joel Embiid: outside (hand).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: outside (knee), JaVale McGee: day to day (illness).

