David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham sit in the front row at the Dior Homme salon

David Beckham, the former English football superstar and his wife Victoria Beckham, “Posh Spice” of the Spice Girls, attended the Dior Homme Fashion Show Fall / Winter 2020-2021 with their son, model Brooklyn beckham. Pictured with the Beckhams, seated next to Victoria, is Kate moss, known for her work as a top model at the end of the 90s. The fashion show is only part of Paris Fashion Week. The group was seated in the front row of the prestigious event. David was wearing a black collar suit, a white collar shirt and no tie; Brooklyn wore a cream long-sleeved zip-up sweater with a white t-shirt and black pants; Victoria wore a light brown blouse with a large black suit jacket draped over her shoulders and dark green pants; and Moss wore a lightly buttoned white-collar shirt with an open black blazer and several pieces of handmade gold jewelry. The other three children of David and Victoria were not present. Also attended the fashion show of members of the hip-hop group Migos and rapper Cardi B.