David Tennant returns to the London stage to play in CP Taylor play about Nazism

David Tennant returns to the London stage for a play that looks at how good people succumbed to the evil of Nazism.
The revival of CP Taylor’s Good is produced by Fictionhouse, a new company founded by Olivier Award winner Dominic Cooke.
After working as the artistic director of the Royal Court, Cooke then directed the film adaptation of Ian McEwan’s On Chesil Beach and Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the National Theater.
Although it is set in Germany in the 1930s, Cooke told The Guardian that the themes are now relevant: “It’s very topical. It shows how people can blur reality, turn away from difficult moments and allow themselves to be dragged into horrible situations.
“We now run the risk that that will happen. Not just politically, but also in terms of the environment, how we can collectively ignore the evidence for ourselves. It is really a play about denial. “
The play starts at the Playhouse Theater from 6 October.
Tickets are now available for Good
Presale tickets are now available for ATG members.
Tickets for general sales are available today from noon.
Tennant’s last performance at the West End was in 2017, when he appeared in Patrick Marbers Don Juan. He recently played in Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell as a murder suspect.
