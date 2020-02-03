David Schwimmer would love to play James Bond

Not surprisingly, Friends has been one of the best sitcoms ever produced. The 10-season program put people like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on the world map and began their career. Now, years after the end of the show, David, who was a fan favorite and sometimes the unfortunate, Ross, is ready to return to the screen with an espionage program called Intelligence, which is also a comedy of work situation like The Office.

David Schwimmer

In the next program, David plays Jerry Bernstein, an NSA agent sent to act as a liaison for the intelligence agency in England. The role seems quite unusual for him, maintaining his role as Ross in Friends, but the actor seemed to enjoy playing Jerry, wearing sunglasses and an imperialist attitude. However, speaking with GQ magazine, David also talked about another spy role that is currently vacant. He said: “If you offered to play James Bond, what will never happen in a million years, of course, would take advantage of the opportunity. It would be a really ridiculous comedy. “When asked which of the Friends characters would be a great spy, he quickly replied:” Phoebe. You never know when you’re lying. In addition, she has a twin sister, so they could exchange. “

David Schwimmer

David shed more light on his next show, which is also touted as a dark comedy, and added: “There was a report a few months ago in the New York Times. The NSA had developed this incredible technology: this hacking tool. And it came out somehow. Now, that tool is being used against Americans. In the United States, we have entire cities held in bailout. We learned things that were intrinsically fun. They have tests for the GCHQ choir, and they do something called “Military Dress Monday,” where people can wear their service uniforms to work. The colonels of the army work shoulder to shoulder with the computer buzzing of teenagers with hoods. ”

.