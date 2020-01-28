David Schwimmer says meeting friends is not possible

Fans of the infamous TV show Friends may face setbacks, as it has just been revealed that a reunion show may not be considered. Actor David Schwimmer has ruled out relaunching his hit sitcom Friends because he feels that the cast has all changed. There was previous speculation that the series, which lasted from 1994 to 2004, could be revived because HBO network officials shared that they were in preliminary discussions with the actors on a sort of reunion show.

However, in an interview with a British daily, David Schwimmer said that although he is open to a meeting that takes the form of a cat retrospective, he does not want to resume his role as Ross Geller and thinks that colleagues Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow agree.

“I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career paths. I think everyone feels the same thing: why play with what seemed like the right way to end the series? I don’t want to do nothing for the money. should make sense creatively and nothing that I have heard so far presented to us makes sense. “He went on to say that all of the cast members are always on good terms – with his particularly strong relationship with LeBlanc.

“We all recently had a small reunion dinner at Courteney. Everyone is drifting and everyone has families and get along well. So there are different relationships between the actors, but I’m probably the closest to LeBlanc regularly. I’m the only one who lives in New York, “he said. He then spoke about his time in the hit sitcom and said: “The older I get, the more my point of view changes. The more you realize how good you are. This 10 year race with this particular cast, that group of writers, these directors. It was an incredible moment on a professional level, but above all creative. “

