Friends is primarily a series of whites who live and / or gather in an incredibly large New York apartment. The show is extremely white in every way, even though it takes place in one of the most diverse cities in the country (although it was filmed a lot in Los Angeles). Apparently, David Schwimmer tried to change that.

“I was aware of the lack of diversity and I have been campaigning for years that Ross goes out with women in color,” Schwimmer told the Guardian in a recent interview. “One of the first friends I had on the show was an Asian American, and later I met African-American women.”

One of Ross’ friends, Julie, was portrayed by Asian-American actress Lauren Tom. Another, Dr. Charlie Wheeler was played by Aisha Tyler, and Ross briefly dated a character played by Gabrielle Union. “That was a very conscious push on my part,” said Schwimmer.

Although Swimmers had managed to inflict Ross’s endless whimper on a diverse collection of women, he apparently forgot that there were shows about non-white friends as well, and told the Guardian, “Maybe there should only be black friends or only Asian friends. “As several thousand people stressed on Twitter, after the Guardian published their interview, there was actually a completely black Friends-Living single that ran on Fox from 1993 to 1998 and focused on the lives of six friends, their 20s live in the same Brooklyn Brownstone. Sounds familiar?