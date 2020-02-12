David Schwimmer congratulates Phillip Schofield on the appearance of Friends

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

It was a dream come true for Phillip Schofield on This Morning, when Friends Star David Schwimmer showed his iconic “appearance” on the beloved sitcom.

The presenter attended a recording of the show as early as 1999, for the episode The One Where Monica and Richard are just friends.

In the episode, Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) exchanged books, making Joey wary of diving in Little Women.

When he asks: “These little women – how small are they?”, Phil’s smile is clearly heard in the background.

The film was shown to David this morning and Ross Geller’s actor told him: “Well done, that was really moving.”

And it’s not just Phil who could be heard in the background. David admitted that he could locate his mother’s smile.

“My parents, they live in LA where we recorded the show, they came in occasionally … my mother laughs very separately,” he recalled.

David and co-star Nick Mohammed opened about the new show (Photo: ITV)

“My sister would say:” Do you hear mum in the background? “

The actor is currently playing in the new comedy Intelligence, and he quickly pointed out that not having a live studio audience can make you doubt yourself.

“It’s difficult because the show we’re making is a single camera, we really have to trust that what we do is funny because you don’t have the immediate feedback,” he explained to Phil and co-star Holly Willoughby.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC-j-zm2Vh8 (/ embed)

In the new series, David plays NSA agent Jerry, who is struggling to master life in the UK as he joins the GCHQ team, while putting his foot in his mouth several times along the way.

From dropping Wikipedia for legitimate police briefings to making a joke that he expected his boss to be a man, it could clearly take him some time to settle in the office. In an attempt to make his presence known, he collaborates with tactless computer analyst Joseph (Nick Mohammed) – who further disrupts the cyber-terrorist gang.

More: Phillip Schofield



While he was talking about his character, David explained to Radio Times: “I really enjoy playing because it’s rather cathartic. It takes all the things that upset or disturbing me in the current climate – at least in my country, if not both of us – and brings it into human form.

“Although we are never explicit about what political party Jerry belongs to, his arrogance combined with his ignorance and misogyny, homophobia, racism and aggression is reminiscent … You know, it is reminiscent of many of our politicians right now . “

Consider us intrigued.

This morning, weekdays will be broadcast on ITV at 10 a.m.





