David Schwimmer, also known as Ross, reveals how dealing with fame after the success of the program was not easy for him.

Actor David Schwimmer, who rose to fame with his role as Ross Geller in the popular American comedy “Friends,” recalls that it was not easy to manage the show’s success in its early days.

In an interview with femalefirst.co.uk, Schwimmer said: “Very quickly after our program began to get a lot of attention, I had to learn to be invisible when I leave and it is not so difficult to make sure I cannot get it. stained.

“You can hide under a baseball cap and not be seen. It was not easy to start getting used to the attention, but the program was very popular everywhere, so fortunately, in general, it is a great love when people approach me on the street, ”added the star of FRIENDS.

David Schwimmer said he got used to all the attention only gradually. “You just have to get used to people recognizing you, but as long as people are friendly, I’ve never had any problem with that. I guess it’s all part of this job, ”he said.

