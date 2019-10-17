SAN ANTONIO – David Robinson, NBA Hall of Famer and legend of San Antonio Spurs, will be Honorary Chairman of the Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio in 2020.

Has been coming to San Antonio since 1983

Event January 27 – February 1, 2020

Music very important to Robinson

The competition has drawn leading pianists aged 18 to 32 to San Antonio since its inception in 1983. From January 27 to February 1, 2020, twelve pianists from China, Russia, Canada, Italy and the United States will participate in four rounds of classical compositions.

READ MORE | 10 local students were given the opportunity to receive a David Robinson scholarship

The last round is performed with the San Antonio Symphony.

Robinson quickly agreed to give the competition its name based on cultural values ​​that it shared.

& amp; amp; amp; nbsp;

“I have been blessed to have called San Antonio my home for the past three decades and to see the city become world famous for basketball,” said Robinson. We attract the best and brightest young talent from around the world. Music has been an incredibly important part of my family life and it is an honor to support the San Antonio music scene in this effort. “

Artistic director and CEO of Musical Bridges Around the World Anya Grokhovski, sponsor of the competition, described Robinson as the epitome of an athlete, military veteran and multidimensional leader.

“He writes the art of piano as a contribution to the man he is today,” she said. “If this NBA all-star, the Admiral, acts as honorary chairman of Gurwitz himself, the awareness and importance of this competition on the global stage will increase as the world of the piano becomes the focus of San Antonio in 2020.”

READ MORE | Spurs legend David Robinson and his son start podcast in San Antonio

Robinson led the San Antonio Spurs to NBA championships in 1999 and 2003, and was named NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and NBA Rookie of the Year while in the league.

In 1992, he and his wife Valerie founded the David Robinson Foundation, which raised nearly $ 40 million for the Carver Academy, an independent school designed for pre-K through eighth-grade students in San Antonio. In 2012, TCA was the first school in San Antonio to collaborate with IDEA Public Schools and the network has grown to 20 schools that reach 10,000 students in San Antonio.

READ MORE | Local students meet philanthropists who have awarded millions of scholarships