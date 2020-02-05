David Quammen explains: Goats and soft drinks: NPR

The civet (above), a mammal of the mongoose family, was a carrier of another coronavirus: SARS. But it turned out in that instance that bats were the original source of the virus.

Science & Society Picture Library / SSPL through Getty Images



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Science & Society Picture Library / SSPL through Getty Images

Science & Society Picture Library / SSPL through Getty Images

The new coronavirus strain that killed hundreds of people in China and caused a travel blockade of about 56 million people, has been classified as a “zoonosis” due to the way it is transmitted from animals to humans.

Scientific writer David Quammen says that the virus, which the World Health Organization declared last week as a global health emergency, is just the latest example of how pathogens that start in animals are migrating to humans more frequently and with deadly consequences.

“When there is an animal host, it becomes much, much harder to eradicate or even control an infectious virus,” says Quammen. “This new coronavirus, whether or not it is a major catastrophe, or something we can control, one thing we know is that it will not be the last.”

Quammen’s 2012 book, Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic, tracks the emergence of different zoonoses worldwide, including AIDS, Ebola and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). He says that one of the first questions that arises with any zoonosis refers to the host animal: How is it transmitted?

In the case of the new coronavirus, researchers believe that the virus may have originated with horseshoe bats in China, and then could have spread to other animals, which people later ate.

Quammen notes that humans are the common link in all zoonoses: “Humans are so abundant and so damaging on this planet … We are cutting tropical forests. We are building labor camps in those forests and villages. We are eating life wild, “he says. “You enter a forest and shake the trees, literally and figuratively, and the viruses fall.”

Quammen says that the new coronavirus must be taken seriously. But he also warns against panic: “Being polite and understanding and being ready to respond and support the government’s response is very useful. Panicking and putting on the surgical mask every time you travel by subway, an airplane is not so useful.” .

Featured Interviews

In “wet” markets of wild animals where viruses can mix

When I was in southern China researching (Spillover), only briefly, I could see some of these markets where all forms of wild animals were sold. … By the time I got there, (this type of market) had gone underground … suppressed after the SARS outbreak. But then (the markets) gradually returned … they were allowed to continue again and proliferate when this new virus began.

If you enter a live market, you will see cages containing bats stacked on cages containing porcupines, stacked on cages containing palm civets, stacked on cages containing chickens. And hygiene is not excellent and animals defecate each other. It is just a natural mixing situation for viruses. It is a very, very dangerous situation. And one of the things it allows is … the appearance of “amplifying hosts” (a species that quickly replicates copies of the virus and spreads them).

According to the theory that palm civets were “amplifying hosts” for the 2003 SARS outbreak

The civet is a type of mammal that belongs to the mongoose family. But he is a medium-sized animal, and is captured from the wild for food and raised in captivity and raised for food, and was the first major suspect in the SARS outbreak. It was discovered that some of the people who got sick from the beginning had eaten massacre civet. And they tried some civets and found evidence of the virus. They found antibodies or fragments of DNA or RNA in these civets, suggesting that they had been infected with the virus. And that did not prove that they were the reservoir of the reservoir, but made them the number 1 suspect, until a couple of Chinese scientists worked harder and established that, in fact, the virus did not live permanently in the civet population in El Savage or in captivity. I had (had) a different guest reservoir. He lived in bats and had presumably passed into a market somewhere. He went from a bat to one or more civets and became the host amplifier. …

Thousands of captive civets were massacred, electrocuted, suffocated and drowned in this first blind panic reaction in China to the SARS outbreak.

On why bats are often virus hosts

Bats are involved in what appears to be more than their part (of zoonoses). There are many different species of bats. A quarter of all mammal species are bats. But there are other (special) things about them, including aspects of their immune system. Recently some immune systems have been discovered to bats that are “negatively regulated” in a way that allows the metabolic stress of being a flying mammal. And the negative regulation of the immune system to avoid an overreaction to these tensions seems, perhaps, also to create an environment in which viruses are more tolerated in bats than in other mammals.

On how coronaviruses have evolved through different species

One of the reasons why SARS could adapt from bat to civet to human is the fact that it is a coronavirus, which is a group of viruses that can be easily adapted. Experts call that intrinsic evolutionability. Their mutation rate is very high when they are copied. Its genome contains many errors and that represents mutations that are a kind of random raw material for Darwinian evolution. Therefore, viruses that have high mutation rates can evolve rapidly and adapt quickly. And coronaviruses … have that characteristic.

More public investment and research on new viruses.

This is absolutely a need for more public investment, more public education, adequate financing, abundant financing of our CDC, disease programs through the United States Agency for International Development, the World Health Organization, organizations equivalents in Britain, France, China … and the other institutions and countries around the world. Yes, we need to train scientists who will become virus hunters, who will go to those caves in those forests doing hard and dangerous work, and will enter laboratories doing molecular work to help us identify these viruses. And we need our public health officials to be ready with resources and information to deal with these outbreaks: by containment, contact tracking, quarantine (and), when necessary, isolation. We need more resources and we need more skills.

Lauren Krenzel and Joel Wolfram produced and edited this interview for their broadcast. Bridget Bentz and Molly Seavy-Nesper adapted it for the Web.