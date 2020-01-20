David Olney, who wrote songs for musical legends, dies - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 19, 2020

January 19, 2020

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Florida (AP) – David Olney, a folk singer who wrote songs by Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, died after a heart attack when he appeared in Florida, his publicist said on Sunday.

Jill Kettles said Olney was on stage in Santa Rosa Beach on Saturday when he was struck. He was 71 years old.

Olney, a native of Rhode Islander, has been part of the music scene in Nashville, Tennessee for decades, and has recorded more than 20 albums on his website, according to a publication about his death.

He performed at the 30A Songwriters Festival on Saturday. A biography on the festival’s website states that Olney has incorporated various styles into his music, including Honky Tonk and Rock. His songs dealt with unusual topics such as a train disaster in Nashville and the late New York Yankees shortstop Phil Rizzuto, the release said.

Olney “tells wonderful stories, with characters holding onto the hope of lasting love,” Harris said in a statement that was included in the release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.